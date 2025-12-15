‘Funky’ locks Feb 13 release, set to capitalise Valentine’s Day weekend

The makers of FUNKY have officially announced that the film will hit theatres on February 13, perfectly timed for the Valentine’s Day weekend. The release date has been preponed from its initially planned April 2026 window, following the overwhelmingly positive and unanimous response to the recently unveiled teaser.

Directed by KV Anudeep, FUNKY marks the filmmaker’s return to his signature comic universe, promising a louder, crazier, and more entertaining ride. After delivering a cult hit with Jathi Ratnalu, Anudeep is once again gearing up to engage audiences with his quirky narration, chaotic humour, and high-energy storytelling.

Vishwak Sen will be seen in a refreshingly different avatar, portraying a director within the film. Sporting a striking new look and attitude, the actor’s presence in the teaser has already sparked excitement, hinting at a performance driven by madness and unfiltered fun. Making her Telugu debut, Kayadu Lohar adds freshness and youthful charm, with her pairing alongside Vishwak Sen emerging as one of the film’s early highlights.

Music director Bheems Ceciroleo elevates the film’s mood with energetic compositions and a vibrant background score, while National Award-winning editor Navin Nooli handles the film’s editing.

Produced by S Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya, FUNKY is backed by Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas, and Srikara Studios. With strong production values and rising expectations, the film is poised to offer a full-on entertainer this February 13.