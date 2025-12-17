Apple’s First Foldable iPhone Could Redefine Screen Sizes at Both Extremes

Apple is widely expected to step into the foldable smartphone segment next year, and early leaks suggest its debut device could be unlike any iPhone before it. Tentatively referred to as the iPhone Fold, the upcoming model is said to introduce several firsts for the Cupertino-based company, including what may become both the smallest and the largest displays ever used on a modern iPhone.

According to information shared by well-known tipster Digital Chat Station, Apple’s first foldable iPhone could feature a 5.25-inch cover display. If accurate, this would undercut every recent iPhone in terms of screen size. For comparison, the iPhone 13 mini, which Apple discontinued, had a 5.4-inch display. This smaller outer screen would also make the iPhone Fold more compact than most book-style foldables currently available in the market.

Competing devices such as Google’s Pixel 10 Pro Fold and Oppo’s Find N5 use significantly larger cover displays measuring 6.4 inches and 6.62 inches respectively. Even Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z Fold 7 comes with a 6.5-inch outer screen, although the original Galaxy Fold launched with a much smaller 4.6-inch panel. Apple’s approach appears to prioritise portability when the device is folded.

However, unfolding the device is expected to reveal a dramatically different experience. The internal display is tipped to measure 7.58 inches, making it the largest screen Apple has ever used on an iPhone. This would surpass the 6.9-inch OLED panel found on the iPhone 17 Pro Max, effectively blurring the line between smartphone and tablet usage within Apple’s ecosystem.

Design-wise, Apple is reportedly focused on keeping the foldable as thin as possible. To achieve this, the company may avoid including 3D Face ID hardware or advanced under-display fingerprint sensors. Instead, a side-mounted Touch ID sensor is expected, a move that could help reduce internal space requirements while still offering secure authentication.

The internal display is also rumoured to feature an under-display camera, allowing Apple to hide the selfie camera beneath the screen when not in use. On the outer display, a punch-hole camera design is expected, enabled through a HIAA (Hole-In-Active-Area) technique to minimise unused screen space. It remains unclear how Apple’s Dynamic Island feature, a staple of recent iPhones, will be implemented on either display.

In terms of photography, the iPhone Fold is expected to carry a 48-megapixel dual rear camera system. Performance will likely be handled by Apple’s next-generation A20 Pro chipset, which is also expected to power the iPhone 18 Pro lineup.

As for availability, reports suggest Apple could launch its first foldable iPhone in September 2026 alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Pricing is expected to be premium, with estimates placing it around $2,400 in the US, roughly Rs 2,15,000, positioning it as one of the most expensive iPhones ever made.