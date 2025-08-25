Apple’s First Foldable iPhone Expected in 2026 with 4 Cameras, Touch ID and Crease-Free Display

Apple is preparing to make its long-awaited entry into the foldable smartphone market, with reports indicating that the company could unveil its first foldable iPhone as early as 2026. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his Power On newsletter, the upcoming model — code-named V68 — will mark Apple’s first significant design shift in years.

The foldable iPhone is expected to adopt a book-style design, similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold lineup, and will open into a compact tablet-sized screen. Gurman suggests the device may come equipped with four cameras and revive Touch ID in place of Face ID. Another notable detail is the absence of a physical SIM slot, making it fully reliant on eSIM technology.

Suppliers Already at Work

Apple’s suppliers have reportedly begun early work on the new foldable, with large-scale production likely to begin in early 2026. If development stays on schedule, the phone could be launched during Apple’s usual fall event. Currently, the brand is said to be testing only black and white colour variants.

The device is also expected to house Apple’s upcoming C2 modem chip, its first in-house cellular modem. Designed to rival Qualcomm’s best offerings, this modem will likely also power the iPhone 18 Pro series.

Tackling the Crease Problem

One of the biggest complaints surrounding foldable phones has been the visible crease along the display. Initially, Apple planned to use on-cell touch sensors, but the approach risked creating air gaps that highlighted the crease. To overcome this, Apple has reportedly shifted to in-cell touch technology, the same used in standard iPhones. This change should reduce the crease visibility while enhancing touch performance, making the foldable iPhone more refined than many of its rivals.

What Analysts Are Saying

Industry analysts, including JPMorgan’s Samik Chatterjee, believe the foldable iPhone could feature a 7.8-inch inner display and a 5.5-inch cover screen. Though slightly smaller than Samsung’s foldables, Apple appears to be aiming for a thinner design, possibly just 4.5mm thick when unfolded — one of the slimmest in the market.

Camera placement may include one on the front, one inside the fold, and two on the back, catering to both selfies and professional-grade photography. Instead of Face ID, Apple could rely on Touch ID, potentially integrated into the power button or side frame, to maintain sleekness.

Premium Pricing

The foldable iPhone is expected to debut in the ultra-premium segment, with a likely starting price of around $1,999 (approx. ₹1.75 lakh in India). This pricing would make it costlier than Apple’s Pro Max models, but experts believe the combination of cutting-edge design, new features, and Apple’s loyal user base will generate high demand despite the price.

If these reports prove accurate, 2026 could be the year Apple reshapes the foldable smartphone market — with style, refinement, and innovation that rivals will struggle to match.