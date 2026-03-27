Apple’s Foldable iPhone May Debut With iPhone 18 Pro, But Release Could Be Delayed

Apple Inc. is reportedly preparing to enter the foldable smartphone segment, with its first foldable iPhone expected to debut alongside the iPhone 18 Pro lineup later this year. However, while the announcement may happen in September, the device might not reach consumers immediately, as production complexities could delay its release.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, cited in recent reports, there is “no doubt” that the foldable model will arrive slightly later than Apple’s flagship Pro devices. The delay is largely attributed to the intricate engineering required for foldable displays, which remain among the most challenging components to manufacture at scale.

Industry analysts echo this concern. A Barclays analyst recently suggested that while Apple may stick to its traditional September unveiling timeline, the foldable iPhone could ship closer to December. This would mark a departure from Apple’s usual synchronized launch-and-availability strategy, but it is not without precedent. Gurman pointed out that Apple has previously faced delays when introducing major design overhauls, such as with the iPhone X.

Despite the potential delay, expectations around the foldable iPhone remain high. Reports indicate that Apple is likely to adopt a book-style folding design, similar to existing premium foldables in the market. The device is said to feature a large internal display roughly comparable in size to an iPad mini, complemented by a smaller outer screen for quick interactions.

Apple is also believed to be focusing heavily on improving durability and minimizing the visible crease—two areas where current foldable devices have faced criticism. The internal display may feature a wider aspect ratio than competitors, offering a more immersive experience for both media consumption and productivity tasks.

On the software front, the foldable iPhone is expected to run a customized version of iOS with design elements inspired by iPad interfaces. Users could benefit from enhanced multitasking features, such as running two apps side by side, along with redesigned layouts and sidebars tailored for the larger screen. While it may not fully replicate a desktop-like experience, it is likely to push the boundaries of mobile productivity.

Hardware changes are also anticipated. Reports suggest Apple could move away from Face ID on this model, opting instead for a Touch ID sensor integrated into the side button. The outer display may include a hole-punch camera, while the rear could house a dual-camera system.

As for specifications, the foldable iPhone is rumored to feature a 5.3-inch cover display and a 7.8-inch folding screen. It may be powered by Apple’s next-generation A20 Pro chip and supported by a battery capacity of around 5,500mAh or more. Camera capabilities could include dual 48MP rear sensors and 18MP front cameras on both displays. The chassis is expected to combine titanium and aluminium for added durability.

While Apple has yet to officially confirm these details, the foldable iPhone is shaping up to be one of its most ambitious products in years—even if customers may need to wait a little longer to get their hands on it.



