AQI at an all-time high, but it is even worse inside your homes; Act now!

In recent times, major cities in Northern India, including Delhi, have been grappling with a severe air pollution crisis. According to the list of the top 10 most polluted cities in India, with Delhi claiming the unfortunate top spot followed by Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar. A study published in the BMJ reveals that outdoor air pollution is responsible for a staggering 2.18 million deaths annually in India, making it the second-highest contributor globally, following China.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi and Mumbai has recently plummeted into the "severe" category, with readings exceeding 350 and 100, respectively. These figures far exceed the recommended AQI range of 0-50 and the satisfactory range of 50-100. Shockingly, exposure to PM2.5, a common air pollutant, is linked to a five-year reduction in the average Indian's life expectancy, as reported by the Air Quality Life Index.

Disturbingly, emerging research highlights the direct correlation between air pollution and adverse effects on human health. A study from Arizona's Barrow Neurological Institute indicates a 56 percent higher risk of developing Parkinson's disease due to air pollution.

Are you safe from the harmful pollutants inside your home?

We can see that the AQI outside is extremely high and the first solution we think of is to stay indoors. When sealing our windows and doors, it may seem like we’re shutting pollution out. But in truth, we’re shutting it in. Not only the outdoor pollutants such as vehicle exhaust fumes, pollen and mould spores, enter our indoor spaces, but there are various sources from inside our homes which can react with outdoor pollutants, creating a complex cocktail of dirty air. Indoor pollution can be up to 10 times worse than outdoor air pollution.

Ginger Lee, SeniorElectronics Engineer, Dysonshares with The Hans India, more about common household pollutants and suggestions of how they can be reduced in a home.

Cooking: Burning fuels such as gas or oil can release VOCs, as well as tiny particulates called PM2.5, which are emitted during combustion. Despite the pleasant smells coming from the kitchen, it’s possible that, as a result, the air contains some of these unwanted pollutants.

Cleaning: It is a cruel juxtaposition that when we clean our homes, we can simultaneously be dirtying the air that we breathe. VOCs from fragrances used in cleaning products evaporate into the air at room temperature, forming vapours we can breathe in.

Painting& home improvements: Many houses undergo a makeover to host gatherings for family and friends during the festive and New Year time. But that smell of fresh paint or new furniture can be a sign of VOCs like Benzene and Formaldehyde, which can linger in theair. To help lower your exposure, look for paints that are low in VOCs, whichare often quick-drying, water-based or low-odour options. Using a purifier will also help the pollutants clear more quickly and may reduce your overall exposure.

Self-Care: Self-care sessions can offer some much-needed respite from the monotony of life in lockdown but products that make our homes smell better can often have a negative impact on air quality. Scented candles release VOCs into the atmosphere, with the burning of wax emitting some of the same chemicals found in diesel fuel emissions. Personal care products such as hair spray, lotions and perfume may also be offenders, as they can emit pollutant gases into the air of your home.