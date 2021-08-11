Aurabeat launches medical-grade air filters to eliminate viruses

Bengaluru: Hong Kong-based Aurabeat on Tuesday launched anti-Covid Class 2 medical-grade air purifier in India.

Using the patented AG+ five-stage sterilization purifying technology, Aurabeat's AG+ Pro Silver Ion antiviral air purifier cleans the air up to 3.4 times in one hour. According to the actual experimental test results using Covid-19 viruses in a US virology laboratory, MRI Global, Aurabeat AG+ Silver ion Antiviral air purifier proved to effectively eliminate 99.9% coronavirus in 15 minutes.

Other experimental tests have also proven that Aurabeat AG+ silver ion air sterilization purifying technology can kill 99.9% of influenza viruses, fungi Staphylococcus aureus and E.coli, the company said in a statement.

"With a medical-grade air filter, comes an enhanced level of filtration where first it passes through a three-level filtration, it is treated with UV rays, and finally passes through a plasma barrier." said Dr. Burri Ranga Reddy – Director Sanmed Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

"What sets apart this device from other filters is its ability to capture and eliminate the virus as well," said Mr Phil Yuen – CEO, Aurabeat, Hong Kong. We launched Aurabeat Anti-Covid disinfection technology in response to the global pandemic.

We realized the urgent need for enclosed environments to be disinfected of the Covid-19 virus if mankind is to be kept safe. We have had demand surge for our anti-Covid disinfection products, and we are ramping up production to meet global demand," he added.

The company said in a press statement that they have also partnered with Mercedes to install their product in vehicles.

Talking about the significance of this product, Mr Venkat Duddukuri, CEO, Aurabeat India, said, "We want to bring normalcy. It's difficult to maintain social distancing in a country like India," The company claims that by deploying a large number of devices, it could be possible to disinfect public areas like bus stations and railway stations in the future.

The product has already been launched in 40 countries since its first launch in March 2020. Aurabeat is expected to release the product in the price range of Rs 17, 000-Rs 74,000. Currently, it is being manufactured in HongKong but the company hopes to set up a manufacturing unit in India.

The product is available for purchase on e-commerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart.