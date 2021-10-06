Baal Aadhaar Card: How to Appy and Other Details

Baal Aadhaar Card: The Aadhaar card is one of the most important documents you can have in India. The unique 12-digit identification number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) contains your biometric and demographic information, so it is often used as proof of address when requesting various documents such as postpaid telecommunication cards, banks, passports and many other official requirements.



But did you know that there are two types of Aadhaar Cards? The first is the regular Aadhaar card that is given to everyone. This one is for adults and is printed on white paper. The other is for children. It is called Baal Aadhaar and it is blue in colour. Parents of newborn children can apply for the Baal Aadhaar card in India. The Baal Aadhaar card was introduced by UIDAI in 2018 for children under the age of 5.

Apart from the colour, what distinguishes the regular Aadhaar card, i.e. the adult one, from the Baal Aadhaar card is the fact that while adults must record their biometric data such as their fingerprint and iris scan, the Baal Aadhaar card requires no such information. To enrol a child on the Baal Aadhaar card, all parents need is the child's birth certificate and the Aadhaar card number of one of the parents. Once the child is above 5 years old, the Baal Aadhaar card is no longer valid and therefore the child's biometric data needs to be updated. After which the child gets a regular Aadhaar card like adults.

How to Book an Online Appointment





UIDAI has mandated that parents must update biometrics once the Blue Aadhaar card expires. "A child below 5 years gets a blue-colored #BaalAadhaar & becomes invalid when the child attains the age of 5 yrs. The mandatory biometric update is required to reactivate it," shared in a tweet.

Parents can book an appointment to update their children's Aadhaar card biometrics by visiting the official UIDAI website OR click here to book an appointment.

Steps to Apply for a Baal Aadhaar Card:

1. Visit the enrollment centre and fill up the enrollment form.

2. Submit the child's birth certificate, the Aadhaar card number of one of the parents and contact number.

3. Child photograph will be clicked, and child's Aadhaar card number will be linked to her/his parent's Aadhaar card number.

5. Collect the confirmation receipt, after confirmation.

Once the registration and verification process is done, an SMS will be sent to the registered mobile number and the Baal Aadhaar card will be issued to the newborn child within 60 days.