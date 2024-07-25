Live
- Is Mamitha Baiju Teaming Up with Pradeep Ranganathan for Her Telugu Debut?
- Union Budget: TPCC sets up ‘gadida guddu’ flex banners
- Nita Ambani re-elected as India’s representative to International Olympic Committee
- The Essential Role of Mental Health and Fitness in Enhancing IVF Success
- Apple to Launch iPhone 17 Ultra Thin by September 2025
- World No. 1 Jannik Sinner withdraws from Paris Olympics 2024
- CM Revanth: Will lay BT roads in thandas, four-lane roads from dists to Hyd
- TG follows TN, KA in boycotting NITI Aayog meeting on July 27
- Pics: Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan Enjoy a Family Vacation in London
- Chiranjeevi's Blockbuster 'Indra' Returns to Theaters for a Grand Re-Release
Just In
Ballistic missile defence system test successful
Highlights
Balasore: India on Wednesday successfully flight-tested Phase-II Ballistic Missile Defence System from off the Odisha coast, the government said in a...
Balasore: India on Wednesday successfully flight-tested Phase-II Ballistic Missile Defence System from off the Odisha coast, the government said in a statement. The test demonstrated India's indigenous capability to defend against ballistic missiles of 5,000 km class, it said.
"The Target Missile was launched from LC-IV Dhamra at 1620 hrs mimicking adversary Ballistic Missile, which was detected by weapon system radars deployed on land and sea and activated the AD Interceptor system," it said.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS