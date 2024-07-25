  • Menu
Ballistic missile defence system test successful
Balasore: India on Wednesday successfully flight-tested Phase-II Ballistic Missile Defence System from off the Odisha coast, the government said in a statement. The test demonstrated India's indigenous capability to defend against ballistic missiles of 5,000 km class, it said.

"The Target Missile was launched from LC-IV Dhamra at 1620 hrs mimicking adversary Ballistic Missile, which was detected by weapon system radars deployed on land and sea and activated the AD Interceptor system," it said.

