Battle for Digital Dominance: India's Content Creators Gear Up to Compete for the Moj King & Queen Titles

Do you dream of becoming the undisputed king or queen of content? Do you wish to showcase your ‘Jalwa’ to millions of followers live and be recognized for your talents? Do you want to share authentic content that brings you joy and reflects your world? Then September is your month to shine!



In a one-of-a-kind format, Moj, India’s largest short video app, launches the first edition of the nationwide campaign Moj King and Moj Queen. Get ready for the ultimate showdown as creators across regions fight it out from September 1st to September 30th in a series of four competitive rounds which perfectly blend glamor, talent and authenticity.

The unique campaign which will be held twice a year, every six months, will provide an ideal platform for creators of varied genres to flaunt their skills as they participate in this competitive marathon of sub-contests and mini talent showcases. The competition will recognize popular creators in each round and gratify them with rewards. Creators will also vie for exciting title wins at the end of the campaign which include Mr. Rockstar Moji and Miss Rockstar Moji (two runner ups). The grand winners will be crowned Moj King and Moj Queen. All the winning creators stand a chance to receive generous cash prizes. Winners will be shortlisted based on the support they receive through the exclusive virtual gifts from Moj users as well as their active participation in the contest.

Talking about the campaign, Shashank Shekhar, Senior Director, Content Strategy and Operations, Moj and ShareChat said, “With Moj King and Queen, we wanted to create a multifaceted campaign that celebrates the diversity of talent in our creator community, through competitive formats such as Live streaming and creator battles. Our goal is to foster a platform that nudges authentic self-expression, inspires personal growth, and empowers our community. It also enables an ecosystem of support and unparalleled recognition as they create content that truly reflects their personalities.”

Creators will put forth engaging content across themes in four intense rounds of the competition.

● Task 1, #Show UsYour Jalwa, scheduled to take place on the 6th and 7th of September, will see creators showcasing their unique talent in singing, dancing, make-up, fashion or gaming. Comedy creators will make us laugh until we fall off our chairs, and Art Creators will show us how to make our DIY projects.

● Task 2, #Kisme Kitna Hai Dum, on September 13th – 14th is all about exciting challenges. Creators will compete in mini-contests with themes. Ever wondered who can eat the spiciest stuff in a Mirchi contest? Or who can keep a straight face in the “Shall not laugh” challenge, get ready to find out!

● In Task 3, #Asli Moj, On September 20th and 21st, creators will go live and join creator battles. They'll show us what truly makes them happy. It's all about real moments, even the little everyday ones. From comparing "Tapri ki Chai" to "Café ki Coffee" to picking between "Baarish and Bheegna" and "Water Park" fun.

● Task 4 scheduled for the 27th and 28th of September is the ultimate #CreatorsKiJung Creators will engage in three creator battles and they will aim to earn maximum support from their followers.

For creators to qualify for Moj King or Queen, they need to participate in at least one of the four sub-contests, be live for a minimum of 45 minutes, engage in a creator battle for a minimum of 10-30 minutes, and receive maximum support from their followers.

Come, be a part of this month-long talent extravaganza and let’s see who is the real King & Queen of Moj Live!