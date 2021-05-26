Battlegrounds Mobile India Expected Launch

PUBG Mobile India launches as Battlegrounds Mobile India. After months of waiting and anticipation, Krafton finally announced the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India, scheduled to take place soon. He has also started pre-registration for Battlegrounds Mobile India, with exclusive game rewards up for grabs. Krafton has yet to announce a release date for Battlegrounds Mobile India, but new advice suggests it could happen next month.

According to a tweet from esports coach Team Solomid, Abhijeet Andhare, Battlegrounds Mobile India will launch during the third week of June.

BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA

Third week of June ❤️💪🏻✌🏻 — Abhijeet Andhare (@GHATAK_official) May 25, 2021





Andhare first teased that he won't reveal the release date but will leave a clue on the timeline. According to a report by IGN India citing industry sources, the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India is scheduled for June 18. Since both coincide, we may see the debut of the game on this date.

Android users can pre-register for the game through the Google Play Store and get access to specific rewards. Those who pre-register will earn four rewards: the Recognition Mask, the Recognition Outfit, the Celebration Expert Title, and 300 GA.

Battlegrounds Mobile India will be based on PUBG Mobile, and a new trailer shared by Krafton showed a map as Erangel. However, it appears that the map will be called 'Erangle' in the Indian version of the game. Battlegrounds Mobile India will also feature different game modes that can play with squads or one-on-one. In addition, the game will have other maps developed with Epic's Unreal Engine 4. The game will also feature Indian-specific events, outfits, and features.

Krafton will also release monthly content updates for Battlegrounds Mobile India, and the company has announced "world-class collaborations." Additionally, tournaments and leagues are planned for Battlegrounds Mobile India, with the first week of the game scheduled to feature exclusive events and outfits up for grabs.