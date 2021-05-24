Battlegrounds Mobile India Shows Erangel map as 'Erangle'

Battlegrounds Mobile India is all set to launch next month, and developer Krafton has shown another map present in the game: Erangle. Battlegrounds Mobile India is the Indian version of PUBG Mobile, the popular battle royale game that the government banned in September last year. Battlegrounds Mobile India does not have a release date yet, but pre-registrations went live on May 18 on the Google Play store to promise specific rewards for those who pre-register.

The Battlegrounds Mobile India Facebook page shared a new image with two cups of tea and what appear to be postcards of the in-game maps. One of the postcards has a familiar-sounding name on it: Erangle. PUBG Mobile launched with a map called Erangel, and that has remained one of the most well-known and popular maps in the game. And while we don't have an official confirmation that Erangle is the same as Erangel, the images shared on Battlegrounds Mobile India's Google Play store list show locations in the game that PUBG Mobile players will be familiar with. They suggest that the Erangel and Miramar maps will be present in the game, along with the previously discussed Sanhok map.

Battlegrounds Mobile India will essentially feature the same gameplay as PUBG Mobile. However, when Krafton announced the new game, he said there would be some Indian-specific tweaks. This change in the spelling of the map name appears to be one of the more subtle adjustments. It could have been done to differentiate Battlegrounds Mobile India from PUBG Mobile.

A couple of weeks ago, Krafton previewed one of the 4x4 maps present in the game: Sanhok. However, he did not mention the name of the map. Looking at what the developer seems to have done with Erangle, the smaller map could also come with a spelling change. Battlegrounds Mobile India is available for pre-registration on the Google Play Store for Android users in the country and is expected to launch on June 18. However, Krafton has yet to share an official release date but has said that it is working towards finalizing a date.