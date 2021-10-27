Benchmark Scores: Google Tensor Chip Outperforms Qualcomm Snapdragon, Samsung Exynos 2100

Google last week released its Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones that come with the company's internal Tensor chipset. Google ditched Qualcomm's Snapdragon chipsets in its Pixel series, to put the company's Tensor chip in the latest Pixel 6 series. Now, a report has hinted that the Google Tensor chip outperforms the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, the Exynos 2100 of Samsung and the Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 9000 chipset in terms of benchmark scores. The benchmarks, made in 3DMark Wild Life, Wild Life Extreme, and Wild Life Stress, were posted on Reddit by a user.

In the posts shared on Reddit by a user calling himself Greg (u / grt3), he received the Google Pixel 6 earlier and asked users on the social media platform if they wanted to know anything. According to the results published by Greg, Google's Tensor is said to have scored 6,666 points at 39 frames per second in the Wild Life Extreme test. The Wild Life Stress test on the 3DMark benchmark lasts up to 20 minutes and Google Tensor had the best loop score of 2,129 here and a low loop score of 1,193 with a stability of 56 percent.

Separately, an insider on Twitter shared a picture of the benchmark scores for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and the Huawei Mate 40 Pro Wild Life Extreme. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 scored 1,494 points at 8.90 frames per second, while the Exynos 2100 version of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra scored 1,793 points at 10.7 frames per second. The Huawei smartphone, on the other hand, scored 2,004 points with 12 frames per second.

These results show that Google Tensor performs better than the other flagship chipsets for Android smartphones. Is Google's new SoC the best Android chipset right now?