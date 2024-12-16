Best Budget-Friendly 50-Inch Smart TVs of 2024

Upgrade your entertainment setup and transform your living room into a hub of cinematic experiences with these top 50-inch Smart TVs of 2024. From vibrant displays to immersive audio, these models deliver exceptional performance for movie marathons, gaming nights, and family gatherings. Here are the best 50-inch Smart TVs you can buy this year:

1. Blaupunkt 126 cm (50 inches) Quantum Dot Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Google TV

Price: Rs 34,999





Blaupunkt’s Quantum Dot Series is the perfect blend of luxury and performance. The 50-inch QLED display offers superior brightness, colour accuracy, and contrast, powered by Dolby Vision and HDR10+. Its 50W Dolby Atmos sound system ensures an immersive surround sound experience. With Google TV integration and voice control via Google Assistant, navigating your entertainment is seamless. The frameless design adds a sleek touch, making it a stylish centerpiece for any living room.

2. Toshiba 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV

Price: Rs 35,999





Toshiba’s 50-inch 4K QLED TV offers an immersive viewing experience with Quantum Dot technology and a bright, vibrant 4K display. Dolby Vision and HDR10+ enhance colour depth and contrast for vivid picture quality. DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Atmos provide rich, cinematic sound, making it ideal for movie nights. With its intuitive Android OS and elegant design, it’s a versatile choice for modern homes.

3. Acer 126 cm (50 inches) I Pro Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV

Price: Rs 32,999





Acer’s I Pro Series combines sharp visuals with smart features. Its 4K UHD resolution ensures crisp, vivid images, while Dolby Audio enhances sound clarity. Powered by Google TV, it offers smooth access to apps like Netflix and Prime Video. Built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant add convenience, making it a great choice for effortless streaming and smart controls.

4. Xiaomi 125 cm (50 inches) X Series 4K LED Smart Google TV

Price: Rs 31,999





Xiaomi’s X Series is a budget-friendly option that doesn’t compromise on quality. The 50-inch 4K UHD display with HDR10+ delivers vibrant visuals. Dolby Audio ensures immersive sound, while Google TV integration makes app navigation effortless. Its minimalist design adds a modern aesthetic to any space.

5. LG 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Price: Rs 44,999





LG’s 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV offers AI-powered visuals and sound for a personalized viewing experience. AI ThinQ technology optimizes picture and sound based on the content, enhancing your entertainment. With WebOS, navigating between apps is a breeze, making it an excellent option for streaming and gaming enthusiasts.

6. ONIDA 125 cm (50 inches) Nexg Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV

Price: Rs 33,999





Onida’s Nexg Series offers impressive performance at an affordable price. The 50-inch 4K UHD display with Dolby Vision ensures vibrant colours and sharp contrasts. Dolby Atmos provides immersive audio, and Google TV offers access to your favourite streaming platforms. Built-in Chromecast allows for quick casting from your smartphone.

7. Panasonic 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Price: Rs 27,999





Panasonic’s 43-inch 4K Ultra HD TV is a compact yet powerful option. Its bright and sharp 4K display, supported by HDR10, delivers excellent visuals. Perfect for smaller living spaces, it provides clear picture quality and immersive sound. Google TV integration ensures easy access to streaming services, making it a great choice for smaller households.

8. Kodak 126 cm (50 inches) CAPRO Series 4K Ultra HD LED Google TV

Price: Rs 32,499





Kodak’s CAPRO Series is a budget-friendly option with premium features. The 4K UHD display with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ ensures vibrant, accurate colours, while Dolby Audio enhances sound quality. Google TV offers access to a wide range of apps, making it easy to enjoy your favourite shows and movies.

9. Vu 126 cm (50 inches) Vibe Series QLED Google TV

Price: Rs 35,999





Vu’s Vibe Series combines brilliant visuals and superior audio. Its Quantum Dot technology delivers stunning colour accuracy, while 4K UHD resolution ensures sharp details. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos offer both high-quality video and sound. Google TV integration provides seamless access to apps, making it a versatile entertainment hub.

These top 50-inch Smart TVs offer a perfect mix of performance, design, and affordability. From Blaupunkt’s Quantum Dot technology to Xiaomi’s value-packed features, each model promises to enhance your home entertainment experience. Transform your living room into a personal theatre with vibrant visuals and immersive sound.