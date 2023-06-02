Best camera phones to buy under 40000 Rs

These are very a few of the many great camera mobiles that are available for less than 40000 Rs in India. While choosing a phone, it is important to consider your needs and budget. If you want a phone with a good camera, then any of the phones on this list would be a great option.

Here are some of the best camera mobiles you can consider purchasing under 40,000 Rs.

· OnePlus 11R 5G



The OnePlus 11R 5G is a powerful phone with a good camera. It has a 50MP triple-camera system on the back, which takes great photos in a variety of conditions. The phone has a 16MP front-facing camera for taking selfies.

· Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is another great choice for those looking for a phone with a good camera. It has a 64MP triple-camera system on the back, which takes great photos in a variety of conditions. The phone offers a 32MP front-facing camera for taking selfies.

· Google Pixel 4a

The Google Pixel 4a offers excellent camera performance with its 12.2 MP rear camera. It utilizes advanced computational photography techniques to capture stunning photos in various lighting conditions.

· Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G is a great choice for those looking for a budget-friendly phone with a good camera. It has a 50MP triple-camera system on the back, which takes great photos in a variety of conditions. The smartphone also has a 16MP front-facing camera for taking selfies.

· Realme 9 Pro+ 5G

The Realme 9 Pro+ 5G is a good option if one is looking for a phone with a good camera and a long battery life. It has a 50MP triple-camera system on the back, which takes great photos in a variety of conditions. The phone also has a 4500mAh battery, which can last a full day on a single charge.

· iPhone SE (2020)

The iPhone SE (2020) features a 12 MP single-camera setup with advanced image processing capabilities. It delivers high-quality photos and supports features like Portrait mode and Smart HDR.

· Vivo V27 Pro

The Vivo V27 Pro is perfect for those looking for a phone with a good camera and a stylish design. It has a 50MP triple-camera system on the back, which takes great photos in various conditions. The phone also has a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, making it a great choice for watching videos or playing games.

· Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G offers a good camera and a long battery life. It has a 64MP quad-camera system on the back, which takes great photos in various conditions. The phone also has a 5000mAh battery, which can easily last two days on a single charge.

· Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G comes with a good camera and a powerful processor. It has a 50MP triple-camera system on the back, which takes great photos in a variety of conditions. The phone also has a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max processor, which is one of the most powerful processors available in this price range.

· iQOO Neo 6 5G

The iQOO Neo 6 5G is a great option with a good camera and a fast charging speed. It has a 64MP triple-camera system on the back, which takes great photos in a variety of conditions. The phone also has 80W fast charging support, which can charge the phone from 0 to 100% in just 32 minutes.

Remember, the camera performance also depends on factors like software optimization, image processing algorithms, and personal preferences. It is advisable to research and compare the specifications and camera samples of different models before making a purchase decision.