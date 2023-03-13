Best Jio Plans under Rs 500: Plans, benefits & other details

Reliance Jio offers a vast range of mobile recharge plans to choose from, catering to the diverse needs of its users. From annual plans to monthly and short data top-ups, Jio has something for everyone. So for the users who are looking for an affordable Jio prepaid plan that also has a budget of Rs 500, then there is a complete list for you. As per its offer, Jio provides high-speed data, unlimited calls, and other bundled benefits.



Let's check the best Jio plans under Rs 500:



Jio Rs 119 Plan – This plan offers a validity of 14 days that includes a daily data limit of 1.5 GB, unlimited calls, 300 SMS, and access to Jio apps, including JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.



Jio Rs 149 Plan – With a package validity of 20 days, Jio offers 1 GB of daily data, unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day and access to Jio apps.



Jio Rs 179 Plan – This package includes a 1 GB daily data quota, unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, and access to Jio apps for 24 days.



Jio Rs 199 Plan – Valid for 23 days, this plan offers 1.5 GB of daily data, unlimited calls, 100 SMS daily, and access to Jio apps.



Jio Rs 209 Plan – Users get 1 GB daily data, unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day and Jio app benefits for 28 days.

Jio Rs 239 Plan – This plan offers benefits of 1.5 GB daily data, unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day and bundled Jio apps with a package validity of 28 days.

Jio Rs 249 Plan – This plan is included in the Jio welcome offer for 5G and offers 2 GB of daily data, unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day and Jio apps for 23 days.

Jio Rs 259 Plan – This plan offers a validity of 1 calendar month that offers 1.5 GB of daily data, unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, and Jio apps and also comes under the Jio 5G welcome offer. Eligible Jio users can enjoy unlimited 5G data in the validity of this active package.

Jio Rs 296 Plan – This plan was introduced last year in Jio Freedom plans and offers 25 GB of data, unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day for 30 days.

Jio Rs 299 Plan – This is one of the best-selling plans listed under the Jio prepaid recharge plan category. With this package, the telecom operator offers a daily data limit of 2 GB, unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day and a subscription to Jio applications with a 28-day package validity.

Jio Rs 349 Plan – This is another best-selling prepaid plan from Jio, and it offers 2.5 GB of daily data, unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day and Jio apps for 30 days.

Jio Rs 419 Plan – With this plan, Jio users get 3 GB of daily data, unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, and access to Jio apps for 28 days.

Jio Rs 479 Plan – Users get 1.5 GB daily internet data, unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day and access to Jio apps with this prepaid plan.

