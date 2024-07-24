Beware: Hackers Imitating CrowdStrike Support Amid Windows Update Issues

Live
Hackers are exploiting recent CrowdStrike update issues by posing as support agents to deceive and exploit users.
Just as Windows users began recovering from the recent rebooting and Blue Screen of Death issues caused by the CrowdStrike update, another threat emerged: hackers posing as CrowdStrike support agents. These cybercriminals are exploiting the situation to breach Windows systems.
CrowdStrike has confirmed receiving reports of malicious activity where hackers send phishing emails, make phone calls, and even sell scripts while pretending to be CrowdStrike support staff. These deceptive tactics aim to exploit users seeking assistance with recent issues.
What Are Hackers Doing?
Hackers have devised several schemes to convince victims that they are legitimate CrowdStrike or Microsoft support. Users dealing with recent outage-related problems are particularly vulnerable, and seeking quick fixes. These malicious actors target such users for data theft, financial gain, and other nefarious purposes. They may pose as cybersecurity experts offering supposed solutions to the problem.
CrowdStrike's Response and Official Fixes
CrowdStrike has already released a fix for the 'BSOD' rebooting problem, addressing the issue for most of the 8.5 million impacted PCs. If you haven’t yet resolved the problem, you can try the official solution provided by Microsoft.
Stay vigilant and only trust official communications from CrowdStrike and Microsoft to ensure your system's security.