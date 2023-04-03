Beware of WhatsApp messages claiming free phone recharges from the government

With the rise of digital banking, scammers are targeting innocent people and trying to steal their hard-earned money. A wave of fraudulent messages attempting to steal people's money had previously been reported, and customers of major banks such as HDFC and SBI were affected. Such scams have happened for the past few months but have become more frequent recently. Scammers send fraudulent messages that appear to be from the banks themselves, asking them to update your account details or PAN card information.



And now, a new scam message is circulating on WhatsApp claiming that the Indian government is offering free mobile recharges for Indian users.

Fake messages on WhatsApp

A WhatsApp message is reportedly circulating on the messaging platform claiming that the central government is giving a free phone recharge worth Rs 239 to all Indian users. The message says that the recharge will be valid for 28 days and invites users to click on a link. However, GDP Fact Check took to Twitter and announced that this message is absolutely false and the government has not announced any such scheme.

The fake WhatsApp message, as reported by PIB's official Twitter handle, reads: "Under Free Mobile Recharge Scheme by Prime Minister Narendra Modi all Indian users have been promised to give free recharge of Rs 239 for 28 days, so now recharge your number by clicking on the blue coloured link below. I have also done by 28 days free recharge and in this you can also get 28 days free recharge by clicking on the link given below."