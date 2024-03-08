BGMI Faces Uncertainty in India Amid Data Transfer Concerns

BGMI, the popular mobile gaming app, faces the looming threat of a ban in India. Seema Haider's connection to the game has brought new scrutiny, raising concerns within government circles. Despite BGMI's distinction from PUBG Mobile, suspicions persist over data transfers to servers associated with China, sparking fears of user data misuse.



A News18 report reveals a senior official from the Union government's cybersecurity division suggesting discontinuing the app due to these concerns. The entry of Pakistani national Seema Haider into India, allegedly meeting her partner Sachin Meena through BGMI, has further fueled apprehensions. The Indian government fears that BGMI's data collection, including location and audio, could be exploited for surveillance or cyberattacks, akin to PUBG Mobile's ban.

While reports indicate BGMI's servers are in the US, authorities aim to prevent data transfers elsewhere. An inquiry into Krafton, BGMI's parent company, awaits their response. A pivotal meeting next week promises clarity. Krafton will present its case, and central agencies will reevaluate their stance before determining BGMI's fate.