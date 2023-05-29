BGMI is back: You can play but with limited game time; what's new

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is now available to download and play in India. Its developer, Krafton, has also released a 2.5 update for the game that provides a "refined and immersive experience for players." The new iteration of BGMI is slightly different from the previous version, which got banned in India for almost a year. Now has limited play time for adults and those under 18. Also, the gameplay of the game will be staggered, which means that users will be able to log in in phases. Therefore, not all users can play the game at first, even after downloading it, although the company promises wide availability within a maximum of 48 hours.

BGMI is currently available for download on Google Play. iPhone users will have access today, May 29, and will be available on the Apple App Store. Some users on Twitter claim that they can play, while many suggest that the server is available. India Today Tech was also unable to play the battle royale-style title. Kraftons says that to "promote responsible gaming practices," game time for users under 18 will be three hours, while for all other players, it will be six hours daily. Also, parental verification and daily spending limits for minors continue to be part of the game.

As part of the new update, BGMI receives new additions, such as the latest Nusa map, captivating in-game events, weapon upgrades, and a collection of new skins to enhance gameplay. It is a 1x1 map of a resort island located in a tropical area, making it the smallest map to be featured in BGMI. To limit players' playing time, the maps are intended to offer an "exciting experience" but with a single playing time of eight minutes. The highlights of the map are:

-The map offers "Super Recall" to enhance duo/squad mode. With this feature, BGMI players who die within a specific time can be called to the battlefield wielding a random weapon by any of their surviving teammates. In solo mode, players can self-heal without the help of a teammate.













-The map also features new mechanics such as zip lines that players can use to quickly move around the island and "elevators" that can be installed in hotels in "New Town".

-BGMI is also adding new vehicles. A two-seater off-road ATV that can move quickly even on curvy terrain has been introduced. BGMI will also have in-game events, and the classic maps will receive updates.

-There are new weapons, including a tactical crossbow. Players can restore the zip line using a loop and set fire to certain houses using fire arrows.

