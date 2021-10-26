BGMI Lite: Will BGMI Lite happen? When can we download and play in India?

Battlegrounds Mobile India, which is known as BGMI in gaming lingo, has been satisfying mobile gamers with the same PUBG Mobile experience that is available globally. Like PUBG Mobile, BGMI is best played on high-end smartphones for a consistent experience. However, low-end phone gamers have been asking for a BGMI Lite version for a while.



Before the PUBG Mobile ban in India, there was a PUBG Mobile Lite available in India for gamers on low-end phones. After Krafton resurrected BGMI in India, it was only expected to release an updated version of PUBG Mobile Lite, which was expected to be called BGMI Lite.

BGMI Lite: Will it happen?

Until now, Krafton has been quiet about BGMI Lite. The publisher is currently focused on releasing PUBG New State globally on November 11 and all the discussions are mainly revolving around this new version.However, a couple of prominent gaming streamers in India have spoken about BGMI Lite-on social media, hinting at a possibility in the near future. Abhijeet "Ghatak" Andhare, an influencer, has assured his followers of a BGMI Lite, adding that the game will definitely arrive but that it could take some time.

This surely gives us hope, but Krafton has nothing to say about it for now. BGMI is still the top game for Indian fans providing the PUBG experience. The launch of PUBG New State will add another title for gamers to enjoy.

Most Awaited PUBG New State

PUBG New State is currently Krafton's next biggest release in the mobile universe. The games are supposed to be based on PUBG Mobile, but they are set in the future. Krafton promises an improved gaming experience along with updated graphics and a completely new map for players to wreak havoc. The game is also said to bring the older Erangel and Miramar maps from PUBG Mobile but slightly modified for game themes.

Meanwhile, archrival Garena had revealed an improved version of his Free Fire game, called Free Fire Max. Free Fire Max offers better high-resolution graphics and improved animations compared to the standard game.



