BGMI to be soon available for download; 7 things to know

BGMI, also known as Battlegrounds Mobile India, is confirmed to launch in India soon. After months of rumours, Krafton finally broke his silence and announced that the game was coming back. It has been revealed that BGMI will soon be available for download in India.

BGMI returns to India; Find details

-Krafton has confirmed that Battlegrounds Mobile India will return to India. The company announced that BGMI will soon be available for download.

-Rajeev Chandrasekhar, India's Minister of State for Skills Development and Entrepreneurship, has confirmed on Twitter that the BGMI game will be available for the first time in 3 months. He disclosed that Krafton had been given a green signal for the game because it was compliant with the Indian government's server location and data security issues.

-The Indian authorities will keep an eye on BGMI, which will refer to addiction and its effects on users. If the game violates any rules set by the government, it might be banned again.

-Krafton has not shared the exact release date for BGMI in India; the game is expected to return on June 18. If this is true, the official announcement of the availability of BGMI could happen soon because June is just around the corner.

-It was reported in March that Krafton would make some changes to the game, and it assured the Indian government that the BGMI game will be bloodless and its colour would be changed. Previously, Battlegrounds Mobile India offered an option to change the blood colour from red to blue or green. The latest version will reportedly enable this by default. But there is no official confirmation about this.

-It is also said that Krafton puts a time limit on the game. According to reports, one will not be able to interact with BGMI in India for 24 hours as there will be limitations on the number of hours of play.

-As per the reports, the government has asked the company to make a few more changes so that people don't get addicted to gambling, and we don't see reports of suicides.

More details about the BGMI game are expected to be shared soon.