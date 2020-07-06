Bharti Airtel to Launch Video Calling App Soon: Report

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, video calling has become the new norm for conducting meetings. Whether its formal meetings or informal, schools or business, people are opting for video calling apps over meeting people in person.

Apps like Zoom, JioMeet, and Google Meet are in huge demand. Not wanting to miss the opportunity, Bharti Airtel may also soon come out with its own video calling app, as reported by ET Telecom. Though, it will be interesting to see the way Airtel would market the video calling app and just how many users would switch to the new app from their old video calling apps.

Airtel Focus on Apps Security

Airtel never wants to compromise on the quality of their products or services. Airtel will focus on the high security of its video calling app. Airtel's new plan will be looking to make its app very secure for the users, says a person close to the company. At present, cybersecurity is more important when most of the people are working from their homes. Airtel customers will receive a critical benefit that their data will be stored locally, out of the reach of any international organization or company. It will also help in a much better voice and video quality for the users.

The new video calling app will be very different from the existing video calling apps like MS Teams, Zoom, and Google Hangout. Bharti Airtel didn't share anything about the features and specifics of the app yet. There is no confirmation on when the app is scheduled to launch. But one thing that is known about the app is that it will work on both desktops as well as mobiles and will use the latest AES 256 encryption on top of multiple layers of authentication.

Recently Reliance Jio also launched JioMeet, its video calling app and how well the market adapts to it is what we will have to wait and watch.