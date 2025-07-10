Bill Gates: Why AI Won’t Replace Programmers Even in the Next 100 Years

Despite the rapid growth of artificial intelligence, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates firmly believes that programming will remain a human endeavour for at least the next century. In recent interviews, including one with The Economic Times and another on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Gates emphasized that while AI can support coders, it can’t replace them.

“AI can help with boring stuff like debugging,” Gates noted, but explained that the heart of programming lies in solving complex problems through creative and critical thinking — capabilities that machines simply do not possess. “Writing code isn’t just typing – it’s thinking deeply,” he said, adding that true programming involves mental connections, judgment, and imagination that go far beyond algorithmic capabilities. “No algorithm can match the ‘creative leap’ of a human coder.”

Gates’ comments come as AI continues to reshape industries, raising concerns about job losses. According to the World Economic Forum, AI is expected to eliminate 85 million jobs by 2030, while creating 97 million new ones. Gates acknowledges the risks, saying, “I’m scared too” — but he remains optimistic that AI can boost productivity and offer more leisure time. “We can retire early, have shorter work weeks,” he told Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath in a podcast earlier this year, while cautioning that society needs a “philosophical rethink about how time should be spent.”

Highlighting roles likely to remain safe from AI disruption, Gates pointed to coders, biologists, and energy experts. These professions, he argued, require scientific insight, innovation, and nuanced decision-making — qualities AI lacks. Speaking about biology, Gates stated, “AI is unable to formulate hypotheses,” noting that breakthroughs in medicine still rely on human intuition and theory-building.

In the energy sector, he acknowledged that while AI may enhance operational efficiency, it’s human expertise that handles strategic planning and crisis response. “Humans remain at the forefront,” he said.

A known advocate of AI, Gates consistently underscores its limitations. While AI can transform industries and workflows, he insists it cannot replicate the essence of human intelligence. Drawing a comparison, he said people wouldn’t enjoy watching robots play baseball — a reminder that certain experiences, including programming, still require a human touch. “There will be some things we reserve for ourselves,” Gates concluded.