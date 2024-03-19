Blaupunkt QLED TVs sets the Standard for High-Quality, Stylish, and Affordable Home Entertainment: Avneet Singh Marwah

In an exclusive conversation with The Hans India, Mr Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO, SPPL - An exclusive brand licensee of Blaupunkt TVs in India, delves into the brand's strategies for positioning QLED TVs in the Indian market. Mr Marwah sheds light on Blaupunkt's unique approach to blending high-quality technology with stylish design to cater to regional preferences and emerging trends in television technology.



How does Blaupunkt position its QLED TVs in the Indian market, considering regional preferences and trends in TV technology?

We decided to bring Blaupunkt back to the Indian smart TV market because we noticed a big gap. People were either splurging on expensive TVs or settling for cheaper options, leaving little in between. So, we aimed to offer something unique. We focused on blending high-quality technology with stylish design. For example, our QLED TVs weren't just about the tech; we also ensured they looked stunning, featuring a sleek alloy stand and a steel aluminium finish. Given Blaupunkt's history of great sound, we ensured our TVs delivered excellent audio quality, too. And we didn't forget the latest features, like hands-free voice control, making them super user-friendly. Overall, we wanted to provide TVs that packed everything customers wanted without needing extra soundbars or accessories. And the response has been fantastic!

What unique strategies or innovations has Blaupunkt used to differentiate its QLED TVs amidst technological advancements in TV production?

When we were developing QLED TVs, we faced a few big challenges. QLED technology is known for being top-notch, but it's usually really expensive. Our challenge was to make this high-quality technology affordable for everyone. We put in a lot of hard work to figure out how to produce these TVs at a lower cost while still keeping the quality high. And we succeeded! We had to make some changes in the production process, too. Since QLED has better backlighting than regular 4K TVs, we had to adjust our testing procedures to ensure everything worked perfectly. But it wasn't just about the technology; we also wanted these TVs to look amazing. So, we designed them to be stylish and sleek. We even had to test some new technologies during production to ensure everything looked and worked great. The best part? Even though QLED TVs are usually super expensive, we were able to offer them at a similar price to other big brands' regular 4K TVs. So, you're getting top-of-the-line technology at an excellent price.

How does Blaupunkt integrate sustainability practices into manufacturing its QLED TVs?

How does Blaupunkt tailor its marketing and product offerings to South Indian consumers' preferences for QLED TVs?



Indian consumers are getting savvier and more adventurous when it comes to embracing new technology, especially with the rise of better content on streaming platforms like OTT. They're showing interest in features such as Dolby Atmos and HDR 10+, which are geared towards enhancing the viewing experience. Blaupunkt's QLED TVs have been successful because they offer a range of features at competitive prices, catering to an increasingly informed consumer base. For instance, in South India, where consumers have more disposable income, these advanced TVs have gained popularity, replacing older, smaller models. Preferences for TV sizes vary across India; while larger screens are popular in the West, smaller sizes are preferred in other regions, influenced by local prosperity and internet access. Major markets like Delhi NCR see strong demand for high-end TVs, driven by consumers looking to upgrade or add additional sets to their homes. Conversely, in densely populated areas like Uttar Pradesh, first-time TV buyers opt for the latest and most advanced models. As technology advances, we can expect more people to embrace the latest TV trends.

What methods does Blaupunkt employ to gather customer feedback on QLED TV experiences, particularly regarding after-sales service?

We gather feedback through various channels, but one essential avenue is reviews and ratings. Platforms like Amazon and Flipkart are invaluable for this purpose because they offer transparency, making it challenging to remove reviews once posted. These reviews provide us with valuable insights into how customers perceive our products. We pay close attention to delivery, display quality, sound, and other features. Additionally, we actively listen to direct feedback from customers. Whether it's through emails or phone calls, when customers reach out with questions or issues about our TVs, we take note. Within a few weeks of launching a new product, we have a dedicated team that carefully reviews all feedback received, seeking opportunities for improvement. But we don't stop there. We also reach out to random customers to gather their thoughts, and we carefully consider the feedback provided by bloggers and media outlets. Their input is instrumental in helping us enhance our products. Over the years, we've made numerous improvements based on feedback from our customers and influencers, and we remain committed to this process with each new product launch. It's a comprehensive approach where we listen to everyone who has something to say about our TVs and use that feedback to make them even better.

How does Blaupunkt leverage its Indian manufacturing facilities to offer competitive pricing, timely delivery, and customization for both Indian and global markets

As I always emphasize, for an Indian brand to thrive in our market, it's essential to manufacture locally. Nowadays, products like TVs and gadgets are pretty much standardized everywhere, and consumers are always looking for the best deals. Therefore, offering competitive pricing is crucial in India, where value for money is highly valued. Thanks to the government's regulations on TV imports, companies are now required to produce TVs within the country, which is a positive move. Currently, our focus is on assembling TVs locally, but our long-term goal is to expand our manufacturing capabilities to produce more components domestically. This approach not only strengthens our position in the Indian market but also enhances our competitiveness globally. Having our factory is integral to our continued success in the industry.

