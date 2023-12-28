Bluesky 1.61 Update Adds In-App Video Player and 'Hide Post' Feature

Bluesky introduces version 1.61, unveiling exciting features for users. Noteworthy updates include an in-app video and music player for links, supporting YouTube, SoundCloud, Spotify, and Twitch. Additionally, the 'Hide Post' feature allows users to filter content they prefer not to see.

As Bluesky ushers in the new year, version 1.61 marks a quick succession from the recent logo redesign and public posts update. The latest release enhances user experience with an integrated in-app video and music player for supported links. This player mirrors the functionality of X's native player (formerly Twitter), allowing users to view YouTube videos without leaving the platform. Bluesky also introduces the 'Hide Post' feature, providing users the ability to conceal posts they find undesirable.

Bluesky's official announcement from its handle states, "App Version 1.61 is rolling out now. There's now an in-app video and music player for links! YouTube, SoundCloud, Spotify, and Twitch embeds now play in the app. This will only trigger after a tap. (No autoplay)." The in-app player seamlessly integrates with popular platforms, offering a streamlined experience for users sharing content from YouTube, Sound Cloud, Spotify, and Twitch.

Unlike other platforms, Bluesky's in-app player ensures user control by requiring a manual tap to initiate playback. This deliberate approach prevents automatic play, providing a more user-centric experience. Furthermore, Bluesky introduces the 'Hide Post' feature, allowing users to curate their content feed by concealing posts they wish to avoid. Bluesky notes, "You can now 'Hide Post' if there's something you don't want to see again. It will be removed from your feeds and put behind a mask if you visit it directly." While this feature is in beta, offering immediate usability, it currently lacks synchronization across devices, meaning changes made on the app may not reflect on the website or vice versa.

In addition to these exciting features, Bluesky addresses user-reported bugs, including a fix for muted and blocked account listings displaying as empty. Another crucial fix resolves the issue where some users experienced an empty home screen due to a bug. Bluesky's commitment to user satisfaction is evident in this comprehensive update, promising a more enriched and bug-free social media experience for its diverse user base.