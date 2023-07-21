boAt announces its smart ring with health and fitness trackers

Imagine having a health tracker on your finger; it's terrific! While it may lack the glitz and glamour of gemstones, it can give you valuable information such as the number of steps you've taken, your heart rate, and much more. Ultrahuman pioneered the introduction of smart rings in India. Now, boAt, a well-known wearable brand known for its affordable smartwatches and earphones, is gearing up to launch its first smart ring in India.

The boAt Smart Ring is made from ceramic and metal, giving it strength and style. Its elegant construction makes it a fashion statement that complements any outfit and occasion. Plus, it's designed to be lightweight, comfortable, and easy to wear, making it easy to incorporate into your daily routine.

Functionality and versatility are key features of the Smart Ring. It's built to resist water and sweat with a 5ATM rating so that you can wear it during various physical activities and everyday life. Its compact and lightweight construction ensures a sophisticated appearance without compromising practicality.

One of the most exciting aspects of the Smart Ring is its comprehensive health and fitness tracking features. You can monitor your daily physical activities, like steps taken, distance travelled, and calories burned, set goals, and track your progress toward a healthier lifestyle. The Smart Ring also closely monitors your heart rate, providing valuable insight into your cardiovascular health during workouts and throughout the day.

The innovative health-tracking capabilities of the Smart Ring go beyond just monitoring your heart rate. You can track your body's recovery levels by analyzing heart rate variability and activity logs, helping you take better care of your overall well-being. Additionally, it can detect variations in your body temperature, which can help identify potential health problems. The SpO2 monitoring function offers insight into blood oxygen levels and respiratory health.

For those looking to improve the quality of their sleep, the Smart Ring comes with sleep monitoring features. It analyzes your sleep patterns, total sleep duration, time spent in different stages of sleep (REM, deep sleep, light sleep), and sleep disorders, allowing you to make informed adjustments for better sleep.

Women will also find the smart ring beneficial, including a menstrual tracker that enables cycle tracking and prediction, smart notifications and reminders. Plus, the Smart Ring offers smart touch controls, making it easy to interact with compatible devices with a single hand wave.

To take full advantage of the exceptional capabilities of the Smart Ring, it syncs seamlessly with the boAt Ring app. This app allows you to visualize your health data, track historical trends, and monitor your progress over time.

The launch of the boAt Smart Ring is just around the corner. Keep an eye out for its availability on popular online platforms like Amazon and Flipkart and the official boAt website.