Britannia Winkin' Cow unveils the #WinkinBackTraditions Campaign, bridging tradition and tech for an authentic Pongal experience

Britannia's beverage brand Winkin’ Cow is adding a splash of joy to this year's Pongal celebration with a delightful campaign designed to infuse the traditional harvest festival with a modern twist with its all-new Winkin' Cow AR filter! In the hustle-bustle of urban life, the traditional charm of celebrating Pongal with family has slowly faded away. While the familiar clay pots may have given way to stainless steel, the joyous overflow of milk signifying abundance, though rare, still holds a special place. The age-old chant of 'Pongal O Pongal' still echoes in our hearts.

Conceptualized and executed by Britannia Winkin' Cow and Schbang, the innovative #WinkinBackTraditions campaign recaptures the magic of traditional Pongal experience. This campaign introduces an immersive AR filter which brings alive cultural rituals in a modern setting.

You can try the filter here: https://www.instagram.com/ar/938798477685724





The AR filter is a virtual experience of Pongal celebrations. When pointed at a flat surface, it brings alive a pot of milk boiling over on users' phones. Users are invited to utter the festive phrase, 'Winkin’ Pongal O Pongal,' simultaneously harping on the significance of Mattu Pongal. The brand mascot Winkin’ takes center stage in this immersive Pongal setup.



The AR filter seamlessly transitions from the mascot's close-up to its familiar position on the product. As the filter ends, Britannia Winkin' Cow extends warm and cheery Pongal wishes to the audience.

Your journey with the AR filter:





Speaking about the campaign, Abhishek Sinha, Chief Business Officer, Britannia Dairy Industries, said, “In the dynamic landscape of Tamil Nadu's market, Winkin' Cow has become synonymous with thick shakes and consumer love. Pongal, being a cultural cornerstone, is an opportune moment for us to showcase how technology meets traditions. With our AR Filter and the #WinkinBackTraditions campaign, Britannia Winkin' Cow is re-affirming its dedication to preserving and enriching the diverse roots of our culture.”



Vrinda Bajaj, Group Brand Solutions Manager, Schbang, said, “In a market where Britannia Winkin' Cow has received overwhelming love, our aim was to reciprocate by offering consumers an immersive experience that sparks nostalgia and redefines Pongal celebrations in the Urban era. Through the seamless blend of technology and creativity, we've enabled the urban audience to relive the charm of Pongal in a way that resonates with today's tech-savvy generation. This campaign is not just a celebration; it's a curated fusion of tradition and innovation, bringing Pongal to the audiences’ fingertips like never before!”



As an extension to the campaign, renowned Tamil Nadu-based influencers like Mani Megalai and Deepika Venkatachalam share their personal Pongal experiences, encouraging their followers to use and interact with the AR filter.



Britannia's beverage brand Winkin' Cow, launched in 2018 as a thick shake beverage brand, achieved an impressive Rs 100 Cr revenue in FY22, showcasing substantial growth within its initial three years. The brand offers a delectable assortment of thick shakes, lassi, and cold coffee.

