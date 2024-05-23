Anti-incumbency sweeping Telangana: Kishan Reddy

Union Minister and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy has criticised the Congress for gaining farmers’ trust by promising to waive farm loans within 100 days, but deceiving them after coming to power.



Addressing the media here on Wednesday, he said Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had convinced farmers on Rs 2 lakh farm loan waiver, ‘Rythu Bharosa’ of Rs 15,000, Rs 500 bonus per quintal. Forgetting earlier promises, they made new promises during the Parliament elections.

“The loan waiver of Rs 2 lakh was promised to be implemented on Congress MP Sonia Gandhi’s birthday on December 9, but was postponed to August. Similarly, the bonus on paddy is restricted only to fine rice, despite knowing well that coarse rice is cultivated more than the fine variety in the State.”

Reddy asked what’s the problem for the state government when the Centre has announced that it is ready to purchase paddy offering MSP? “The government procures fine variety to meet the State needs, but it can procure the coarse variety along with a bonus and the Centre is prepared to buy at MSP. The new conditions imposed by the government are backstabbing farmers,” he pointed out.

He said the Modi government had earlier announced that boiled rice would also be purchased from farmers irrespective of the quantity and will buy till the last grain. However, the government is doing injustice to farmers by creating obstacles in procurement, Reddy pointed out.

“The government had to supply 22 lakh metric tonnes of rice to the Centre for the Kharif season. So far it has not. The Centre had entered into an agreement with the State to procure 75 lakh metric tonnes of paddy. The government so far collected only 33 lakh metric tonnes of paddy for the Rabi season 2023-24. The Centre is ready to purchase 50 lakh metric tonnes of rice during the current season alone. The Centre will pay from the bag lifted from the market yard till the grain reaches the FCI.

It seems the government is watching while grain is lost to untimely rains getting wet and sprouting, yet claiming procurement is going smoothly,” he alleged.

Reddy asked whether ‘Sonia amma rajyam’ meant seeing tears and blood from the eyes of farmers. “No matter how many generations pass, the Congress has a history of cheating the country from the beginning. The government has gathered anti-incumbency from people in five months instead of five years of its tenure,” he claimed.