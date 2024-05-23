Kadapa: 112 CCTV cameras installed for counting centre says Collector V Vijay Ramaraju

Kadapa : District Election Officer and Collector V Vijay Ramaraju emphasised installation of continuous surveillance cameras and special security measures at counting centres to conduct the process transparently.

Along with city Commissioner Praveen Chand and special supervisors, he reviewed the arrangements for counting and others at a meeting held with political party representatives here on Wednesday.

The Collector thanked political party representatives for their cooperation during polling across the district and informed that comprehensive security measures have been taken to ensure counting process will be conducted on June 4 peacefully.

He said EVMs, along with postal ballot votes, have been securely stored in strong rooms at Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Urdu National University near Kadapa RIMS. 112 CCTV cameras were installed at counting centre and 14 EVM tables will be set up for each Parliament and Assembly segment and equal number for postal ballots.

Counting rounds are structured as follows: 20 rounds for 272 polling stations in Badvel constituency, 21 rounds for 287 polling stations in Kadapa, 22 rounds for 301 polling stations in Pulivendula, 18 rounds for 251 polling stations in Kamalapuram, 23 rounds for 315 polling stations in Jammalamadugu, 20 rounds for 268 polling stations in Proddatur, and 20 rounds for 269 polling stations in Mydukur Assembly.

The first randomisation of counting staff will take place on May 25, second one on June 2 and third one on the day of counting, June 4, at 5 am. This process will be conducted in the presence of General Election/Counting Observers, returning officers, assistant returning officers and counting agents. Counting will commence at 8 am on June 4 and counting agents must arrive by 7 am. Only one candidate or counting agent will be permitted to enter counting centre or hall. Public representatives such as sarpanches, mayors, and other local body members will not be allowed to enter.



To ensure security, Section 144 will be enforced from June 1 to June 6. Police restrictions will be intensified alongside special surveillance.

