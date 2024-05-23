Bomb threat to North Block false alarm

New Delhi: The North Block in the national capital, which houses multiple ministries including the Ministry of Home Affairs, received a bomb threat on Wednesday afternoon, sources said, adding that a search operation is underway at the premises.

However, search operations revealed that the threat was false alarm. Police sources said a team of bomb disposal squad along with fire tenders, and sniffer dogs have been rushed to the spot.

According to fire department officials, a call from the police was received at 3:37 p.m. after which two fire tenders were dispatched to the North Block. The latest threat comes days after several hospitals in Delhi, the Indira Gandhi International Airport and the Tihar Jail were targeted with bomb threat emails, alleging the presence of explosives on their premises.

