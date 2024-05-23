  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Bomb threat to North Block false alarm

Bomb threat to North Block false alarm
x
Highlights

New Delhi: The North Block in the national capital, which houses multiple ministries including the Ministry of Home Affairs, received a bomb threat on...

New Delhi: The North Block in the national capital, which houses multiple ministries including the Ministry of Home Affairs, received a bomb threat on Wednesday afternoon, sources said, adding that a search operation is underway at the premises.

However, search operations revealed that the threat was false alarm. Police sources said a team of bomb disposal squad along with fire tenders, and sniffer dogs have been rushed to the spot.

According to fire department officials, a call from the police was received at 3:37 p.m. after which two fire tenders were dispatched to the North Block. The latest threat comes days after several hospitals in Delhi, the Indira Gandhi International Airport and the Tihar Jail were targeted with bomb threat emails, alleging the presence of explosives on their premises.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X