DIG orders stringent security at counting centres

Kurnool Range DIG Ch Vijaya Rao addressing the SPs through a video conference from Kurnool on Wednesday

Kurnool Range DIG Ch Vijaya Rao has directed the SPs of Kurnool, Kadapa, Nandyal and Annamayya districts for implementation of stringent security measures at counting centres. On Wednesday, he held a video conference with the SPs to discuss security arrangements for the vote counting on June 4.

Kadapa : Kurnool Range DIG Ch Vijaya Rao has directed the SPs of Kurnool, Kadapa, Nandyal and Annamayya districts for implementation of stringent security measures at counting centres. On Wednesday, he held a video conference with the SPs to discuss security arrangements for the vote counting on June 4.

DIG Vijaya Rao stressed the importance of teamwork and outlined several critical precautions to ensure smooth and secure counting process. Key directives included continuous monitoring of problem areas, strong provisions for security and regular oversight by police officers from command control centre.

He also stressed the need for a visible police presence at counting centres and only authorised agents and candidates must be allowed inside. Coordination with petroleum retailers was mandated to prevent sale of petrol in bottles and cans and strict action against stockpiling of illegal fireworks was also ordered. He also ordered for binding over potential troublemakers and conducting night patrols.

The video conference was attended by Kurnool SP G Krishnakanth, Nandyala SP K Raghuveer Reddy, Annamayya SP B Krishna Rao and YSR Kadapa Additional SP Sudhakar and others.

