Two direct flights will be operated from Kyrgyzstan to Delhi says APNRTS

Vijayawada : The Andhra Pradesh Non-Residents Telugu society (APNRTS) on Wednesday announced that two direct flights will be flown from Kyrgyzstan capital Bishkek to New Delhi from May 23 onwards and Indians staying in Kyrgyzstan can come back to India if they wanted.

The APNSRTS has said the situation in Kyrgyzstan is currently normal and it is continuously monitoring the situation in Kyrgyzstan and communicating with our Telugu students and counselling them if necessary.

APNRTS is sharing the available information and advisories of Ministry of External Affairs with students in a timely manner. It may be noted that the local have attacked Indian students pursuing medicine in Kyrgyzstan. It is estimated that around 15,000 Indian students are studying medicine there and among them around 1,000 students are from AP. The local residents attacked foreign nationals, particularly Pakistani students, at the hostels in Bishkek. Panic situation prevailed in the colleges and hostels after Pakistan students came under attack by local students.

The APNSRTS has announced that Telugu students in Kyrgyzstan are safe and it contacted the office of Charanjeet Singh, additional secretary, Eurasia, Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India with the current situation and hardships of AP students in Kyrgyzstan. It said the Indian government is studying the possibility of repatriating Indian students at the earliest from Kyrgyzstan.



Additional secretary’s office-Eurasia, Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India has responded and informed to APNRTS that the current situation in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, is normal. It is further advised that medical students from India in Kyrgyzstan shall take into account guidelines of the National Medical Commission of India before they take any steps to return to India.



The APNRTS has stated Indian students can reach out to the Embassy of India in Bishkek on their helpline @ 0555710041.



APNRTS requested students/parents not to panic and be vigilant. It stated the society will continue to closely monitor the situation. Students in Kyrgyzstan can reach out to APNRTS 24/7 Helpline @ +91 863 2340678; +91 85000 27678(W) or email @ info@apnrts.com; helpline@apnrts.com for assistance, the CEO, APNRTS said in a statement on Wednesday.

