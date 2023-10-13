Live
BSNL sets up first-ever BTS in Siachen Glacier; Anand Mahindra applauds
The first mobile tower was installed in Siachen, on the highest battlefield in the world. The jawans are now firmly connected to families with a new mobile tower in Siachen.
Warriors from Siachen in Ladakh installed the first BSNL BTS (Base Transceiver Station) on Thursday at the highest battlefield forward posts to extend the mobile communications of Army soldiers above 15,500 feet. This development was shared by the Leh-based Army Fire and Fury Corps on X (formerly Twitter), highlighting that the new BTS site is located at the Army's high-altitude post.
"Siachen Warriors, in collaboration with BSNL, established first ever BSNL BTS at forward posts of the highest battlefield on 6 October to extend mobile communication for the soldiers deployed at more than 15,500 feet," the Fire and Fury Corps announced on X.
Troops will now connect with their families from their high-altitude posts while performing tasks on the highest, coldest battlefield.
Industrialist Anand Mahindra hailed the significant development and shared the image of Siachen's first mobile tower on the microblogging platform.
The Mahindra Group Chairman wrote, "These are photos shared by @devusinh of the first-ever mobile tower installed in Siachen! A seemingly small event in our turbulent world. But it means our Jawans, who put their lives on the line daily on the world's highest battlefield to defend us, are now strongly connected to their families. For them, this device is as important as the Vikram Lander. To me, this is really BIG news."
Since being posted, internet users have appreciated the progress, while some have also raised concerns over such high radiation levels in the glacier.
One user commented, "You could also give credit to@BSNLCorporate for such work. As we applause @isrofor great missions."
"This small symbol of connectivity serves as a testament to the dedication and bravery of our Jawans," another user commented.
Another user wrote, "They are the real heroes. Because of them, we are safe. Hat's off to them." "Very Nice, salute to Indian army and our brave soldiers," a lady said.