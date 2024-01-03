Budget 5G Phones Under Rs 15,000 in January 2024: Samsung Galaxy M14 5G, Poco M6 5G and More

As we step into 2024, the tech realm is already buzzing with cost-effective contenders. With numerous options under Rs 15,000, choosing the perfect phone can be overwhelming. Worry not, as we've navigated the plethora of choices to present the top budget-friendly smartphones in India this January. Here's a curated list of phones that won't cost you a fortune.



The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G combines a smooth 90Hz IPS LCD screen with a powerful Exynos 1330 chip for seamless multitasking. The real star is its colossal 6,000mAh battery, providing extended usage without constant battery anxiety. Despite lacking a charger in the box, the camera excels in this budget range. If you desire a Samsung phone with robust performance and a top-notch experience, the Galaxy M14 5G is the go-to device.



For those seeking a budget-friendly 5G experience, the Poco M6 5G is a standout choice. Priced at just Rs 10,499 (or Rs 9,499 with the bank offer), it offers blazing internet speed without burdening your wallet. Powered by the efficient MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage, it handles multitasking effortlessly. The camera delivers crisp shots in decent lighting. Overall, the Poco M6 5G is an excellent choice for a budget 5G phone under Rs 15,000.



The Tecno Pova 5 Pro outshines its budget competition with the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 processor, ensuring smooth performance for gaming and multitasking. With a rapid 68W charging capability, a 50MP dual-rear camera, and a 120Hz refresh rate display on its 6.78-inch screen, it caters to power users, gamers, and budget-conscious consumers alike.



Closing the list is the Lava Storm 5G, a new entrant with an impressive blend of aesthetics and functionality. Boasting a 120Hz IPS LCD screen, a robust Dimensity 6080 chip, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging delivers a smooth experience. The included charger adds to its appeal. The camera performs well in good lighting, making the Lava Storm 5G a compelling choice that combines affordability with stunning features.



These smartphones demonstrate that cutting-edge technology doesn't have to come with a hefty price tag, offering a diverse range of options for users looking for budget-friendly yet powerful devices in January 2024.



