Buy iPhone 14 for just Rs 45,000 on Amazon
The iPhone 14 got launched in India at Rs 79,999 for the 128GB variant. It has the A15 Bionic chip and up to 512 GB of RAM.
Apple iPhone 14 was sold at a lesser price on all retail platforms. The smartphone was priced at Rs 79,900 and dropped to Rs 71,999. The price can be further reduced if you trade in your old phone and use the correct bank card to reduce the price. The iPhone 14 got launched in India at Rs 79,999 for the 128GB variant. It comes with the A15 Bionic chip along with up to 512 GB of RAM.
How the offer works on the iPhone 14
The iPhone 14 is being sold at a price of Rs 71,999 on Flipkart for the 128GB variant. However, to reduce the price, you can use your HDFC card and get up to Rs 4000 discount on the device. So this brings the price further down to Rs 67,999. If you have a used iPhone to exchange, Flipkart offers up to Rs 22,500 trade-in value for your old phone. For example, if you want to trade in your used iPhone 13, you can get up to Rs 22,500 for the device; this is the maximum value you can get for your old mobile. The value of your old phone will depend on the condition, the state of the battery, and the year of your phone.
iPhone 14: Specifications
The Apple iPhone 14 flaunts a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED panel with slim bezels and a wide colour gamut. The screen is HDR compatible and has 1200 nits of brightness and Face ID sensors. It offers a 60 Hz refresh rate. The iPhone 14 is powered by the A15 Bionic chip, which has a 16-core NPU and a 5-core graphics processor. The processor is combined with up to 4GB of RAM and is available in three storage options: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The iPhone 14 runs the latest stable version of iOS 16.
For connectivity purposes, the Apple smartphone offers 5G support, Wi-Fi, dual SIM, Bluetooth, GPS, and a Lightning port for charging. Camera-wise, the iPhone 14 flaunts dual rear cameras, including a 12MP wide-angle main sensor with a larger f/1.5 aperture, sensor-shift OIS, and a 12MP ultra-wide secondary shooter. To record video, it has support for Dolby Vision.