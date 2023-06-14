Buy iPhone 14 for Rs 12,000 less on Amazon and Flipkart summer sale

The iPhone 14 is available at a huge discount on Amazon and Flipkart. The price drop is due to ongoing selling events on the platform. Select colour variants of the iPhone 14 128GB storage option retail for Rs 67,999, down from the MRP of Rs 79,900. Other colour variants are available for Rs 69,999. Both Amazon and Flipkart also offer refund, exchange, and EMI offers. If you buy the smartphone from Flipkart, HDFC Bank credit card users can enjoy an additional 10 per cent discount.



For users with higher storage requirements, select colour options of the 256GB iPhone 14 are available for Rs 77,999, down from the MRP of Rs 89,990. Other variants sell for Rs 78,999. The 512 GB storage option is available for Rs 97,999 instead of Rs 1,09,900. Higher storage variants are available with similar bank offers. The iPhone 14 comes in multiple storage options, and users can choose from red, black, white, yellow, blue, and purple colours. The box does not include a charger, and Apple's proprietary 20W charger costs Rs 1579 on Flipkart. Users can also check out third-party options with a Type-C port.

If you are on a tight budget, the iPhone 13 is also an excellent option, as the smartphone is similar to its successor. In terms of design, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 are identical, at least externally. The 128GB iPhone 13 sells for Rs 58,499, below the MRP of Rs 69,900 on Amazon and Flipkart. Its 256GB storage retails for Rs 68,499, though availability could be an issue on e-commerce platforms. Its colour options are similar to those of the iPhone 14, but users can choose a green model instead of a yellow option. The Price Tracker extension shows that the lowest price of the iPhone 13 on Flipkart fell to Rs 47,990 in September last year.

Apple peripherals like the AirPods are available at a decent discount on Flipkart. Customers can also take advantage of bank offers to lower the price. The second-generation AirPods Pro sells for Rs 23,990 instead of Rs 26,900 on Flipkart. The third-generation AirPods earbuds are available for Rs 16,990 instead of Rs 19,900. On the other hand, the AirPods Max earphones sell for Rs 39,999, below the MRP of Rs 59,900.