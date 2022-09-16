Buy iPhone 14 for Rs 73,900; Know how

The iPhone 14 is on sale in India. The new iPhone model has a starting price of Rs 79,900, the same as the launch price of the iPhone 13 in the country. Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 has been available for pre-order, in which interested buyers need to visit the Apple India store, make the payment and reserve the model of their choice.



Now customers who pre-booked the iPhone model will get deliveries starting today. Others can visit the Apple India store, Flipkart, Amazon and other third-party platforms to make the purchase.

The iPhone 14 comes in three models with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB of storage.

--iPhone 14 128GB is priced at Rs 79,900

--iPhone 14 256GB is priced at Rs 89,900

--iPhone 14 512GB is priced at Rs 1,09,900.

For the sale of the iPhone 14, Apple offers some discounts. The company partnered with HDFC Bank to provide an instant discount of Rs 6,000 on HDFC credit card purchases. Now, after the discount:

--iPhone 14 128GB is available at a discounted price of Rs 73,900

--iPhone 14 256GB is available at a discounted price of Rs 83,900

--iPhone 14 512GB is available at a discounted price of Rs 1,03,900.

During the sale, the iPhone 14 will be available in 5 colour options: Blue, Purple, Midnight, Starlight, and Red.



