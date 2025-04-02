Buy iPhone 16 Pro at a Discount of Rs 15,000: New Price and Bank Offers

If you’ve been eyeing the iPhone 16 Pro, now is the perfect time to get it at a reduced price. Vijay Sales is offering a substantial discount of up to Rs 15,000, making Apple’s flagship smartphone more affordable than ever. With additional bank offers, customers can save even more on their purchase. Here’s a breakdown of the latest deal.

iPhone 16 Pro Price Drop on Vijay Sales

Originally priced at Rs 1,19,900 for the 128GB variant, the iPhone 16 Pro is now available for Rs 1,09,500 at Vijay Sales. The deal gets even better with exclusive bank offers:

· HDFC Bank Offer: Get an extra Rs 4,500 off when using HDFC Bank debit or credit card EMI transactions, bringing the price down to Rs 1,05,000.

· Other Bank Offers: ICICI, Axis, and Kotak Bank credit card holders can avail of a Rs 3,000 discount, reducing the final price to Rs 1,06,500.

These offers make it one of the best deals for Apple’s latest premium device.

iPhone 16 Pro Specifications & Features

The iPhone 16 Pro boasts a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate for smoother visuals. Powered by the A18 Pro chip, it delivers enhanced performance, efficiency, and battery life.

For photography enthusiasts, the triple-camera system includes:

· 48MP Main Camera with 2x zoom for high-resolution shots.

· 48MP Ultra-Wide Lens for expansive landscape photography.

· 12MP Telephoto Sensor with 5x optical zoom for capturing distant subjects.

Additionally, the 12MP front camera ensures stunning selfies and high-quality FaceTime calls. Apple has also introduced a Camera Control button, allowing users to effortlessly capture quick photos and videos. With its powerful features and this massive price cut, the iPhone 16 Pro is now more accessible than ever for Apple fans.