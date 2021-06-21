CAIT National Secretary General asks Government to ban Battlegrounds Mobile India

Battlegrounds Mobile India, the alternative to PUBG Mobile India, was released for pre-registered beta testers last week. In particular, the game has already surpassed 5 million downloads in its early access phase. Krafton has yet to announce a release date for Battlegrounds Mobile India. However, since PUBG Mobile India was first banned and Krafton revealed that it would be releasing an alternative in Battlegrounds Mobile India after that, controversy continues surrounding the game. A new call has now been made for its ban to be imposed and for Google Play. Store to delete it. The game has faced a backlash from the government due to Krafton's link to Tencent and the security hazard. Now, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has spoken out against the relaunch of PUBG Mobile as Battlegrounds Mobile India.



CAIT added that Google should not be allowed to offer its platform to companies that could cause potential harm to the security of the country. The letter also mentioned that although Battlegrounds Mobile India is exclusive to India, user data will be transferred to Singapore and other regions. Also, non-Indian law will apply to user data, and the app will have features of PUBG Mobile, which was banned in India last year. He also highlighted that the application package for the game on the Play Store has pubg.imobile for pre-registration.

The foreign or foreign funded companies are treating India as a banana republic & they don't care for policies or rules of @mygovindia . It's time when strict action be taken against them by CIM Shri @PiyushGoyal & @GoI_MeitY Minister Shri @rsprasad @Suhelseth @AdvaitaKala https://t.co/W1sMC1dFXB — Praveen Khandelwal (@praveendel) June 20, 2021

Praveen Khandelwal, CAIT National Secretary General, shared the letter on Twitter with several tweets urging the government to ban Battlegrounds Mobile India.



It is worth noting that Battlegrounds Mobile India is a renamed version of PUBG Mobile. In addition, changes have been made to decrease violent content, such as blood now showing green. Krafton has also customized the game with India-centric features. Initially, the game was supposed to be released as PUBG Mobile India, but it was later announced as Battlegrounds Mobile India after months of delay. With the game getting so much backlash, it's interesting to see if it will launch in India or not.