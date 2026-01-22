Google’s Gemini AI assistant/dbot is designed to make life easier — summarising emails, analysing documents, and managing schedules with a few prompts. But new research suggests that this convenience could also open the door to serious cybersecurity risks if exploited cleverly.

A recent experiment by security researchers has revealed how something as ordinary as a Google Calendar invite can be weaponised to extract private information from the AI system. The attack did not rely on advanced hacking tools or complex malware. Instead, it used language — the very mechanism that powers generative AI models.

According to a report by Bleeping Computer, researchers demonstrated a “prompt injection” technique that manipulated Gemini into exposing sensitive data. By embedding malicious instructions inside a calendar invitation, attackers could trick the assistant into executing unintended actions when a user asked Gemini to analyse or summarise the event details.

The method is surprisingly simple. When Gemini is connected to a Google account, it gains access to Gmail, documents, and calendar entries to help automate tasks. That access, while helpful, also becomes a vulnerability. Once the AI processes a compromised invite, the hidden prompt can quietly trigger actions behind the scenes, potentially leaking personal information.

Researchers from Miggo Security highlighted that the exploit required no deep technical skill. Instead, it relied on carefully crafted instructions written in plain language. This underscores a growing concern in the AI community: prompt injections may become one of the most dangerous weaknesses in large language models.

“Prompts are what trigger the AI chatbots into action and deliver the tasks you assign to them.”

That same functionality, experts warn, can be turned against users.

“Gemini can summarise all your data, even create new items like a Calendar invite, and when you activate the payload inside these invites with the prompt, the dirty work starts behind the scenes, leaving all your data exposed.”

The implications go beyond calendars. As Google continues expanding Gemini’s capabilities — with ambitions to eventually let the assistant control more smartphone functions — the potential damage from such attacks could multiply. If an AI can send messages, access files, or perform automated actions, a compromised prompt could become a powerful tool for misuse.

Security experts say this incident is a wake-up call. AI assistants are rapidly becoming deeply integrated into personal and professional lives, but safeguards must evolve just as quickly.

Google, quoted in the same report, has assured that it is actively working on solutions to fight these threats and is happy for more researchers to show the chinks that need to be tightened at its end.

For now, the takeaway is clear: while AI promises unprecedented convenience, users and companies alike must remain cautious. In the age of intelligent assistants, even a simple calendar invite can carry hidden risks.



