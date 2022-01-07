CES 2022: Samsung Electronics Unveils 'Together for Tomorrow' Vision at CES 2022

- The keynote illustrated how Samsung plans to make its vision a reality by introducing a range of sustainability initiatives, purposeful partnerships, and customizable and connected technologies.



- Samsung's efforts to reduce carbon emissions throughout the production cycle have also earned recognition from the Carbon Trust, the world's leading authority on carbon footprint. Last year, the company's Carbon Trust-certified memory chips helped reduce carbon emissions by nearly 700,000 tons.

- Samsung's efforts in this area extend well beyond semiconductors and include expanding the use of recycled materials. To introduce everyday sustainability to more products, Samsung's Visual Display Business plans to use 30 times more recycled plastics than it did in 2021. The company also revealed plans to expand its use of recycled materials to include all mobile products and home appliances over the next three years.

- The company also announced the global expansion of its award-winning Eco-Packaging program. The expansion of the program, which transforms cardboard boxes into cat houses, side tables, and other useful furniture items, will include packaging for home appliances such as vacuum cleaners, microwave ovens, air purifiers, and more.





- The company introduced notable enhancements to its first-of-its-kind SolarCell Remote, which eliminates battery waste with a built-in solar panel that can be charged during both day and night. The enhanced SolarCell Remote gets electricity from radio frequencies in devices like Wi-Fi routers. It will be included in more Samsung products – like new Samsung TVs and home appliances – with the goal of eliminating more than 200 million batteries from landfills.



- By 2025, Samsung plans to make all of its TVs and phone chargers operate on near-zero standby power so that the products will consume almost no energy when not being used.

- Samsung has collected more than five million tons of e-waste since 2009. For mobile products, last year, Samsung launched Galaxy for the Planet, a sustainability platform that was created to bring about tangible climate action and minimize devices' environmental footprints throughout their lifecycles.

- Samsung further spoke about empowering users with customized experiences & ushering in an era of seamless connectivity.