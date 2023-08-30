Live
- SCR to run special trains between Secunderabad, Kakinada Town-Hyderabad
- Minister Jogi assures to solve villagers issues
- People throng Hyderabad Mint to purchase NTR coins
- Vijayawada: ZP Chairperson asks officials to conduct job melas
- TSRTC to hold lucky draw for women on Raksha Bandhan
- Rajamahendravaram: Telugu& Sanskrit Academy holds Hamsa Awards fete
- Ongole: Officials told to control cultivation of narcotic substances
- Hyderabad: New 20 KGBVs to be established
- Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari reviews progress of rain damaged works
- Atmanirbhar Bharat & Startup India make country self-reliant, says Guv
Chandrayaan finds sulphur on moon
Bengaluru: 'Pragyan' rover of Chandrayaan-3 has 'unambiguously confirmed the presence of sulphur in the lunar surface near south pole, through first-ever in-situ measurements,' ISRO said on Tuesday. It also said the instrument also detected aluminium, calcium, iron, chromium, titanium, manganese, silicon and oxygen, as expected.
