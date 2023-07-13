Chandrayan 3 will be launched only with a lander and rover

Hyderabad: India is geared up for the launch of its third lunar mission, known as Chandrayaan-3, today. The nation encountered a significant setback in its previous endeavor, Chandrayaan-2, when the Vikram lander crashed during its descent to the moon in July 2019. Nevertheless, India remains steadfast in its determination to achieve success in lunar exploration, and Chandrayaan-3 represents a notable stride towards that objective. It is worth noting that, thus far, only three nations—namely, the United States, Russia, and China—have accomplished the feat of landing a spacecraft on the moon. These missions were all government-funded and marked the culmination of extensive research and development spanning several decades.



Speaking to The Hans India, about the objectives of Chandrayaan-3, space expert, Girish Linganna, said, “The mission aims to demonstrate the capability to safely land and rove on the lunar surface, conduct in-situ scientific experiments, and develop and demonstrate new technologies required for interplanetary missions.”

Additionally, the mission will test new technologies for propulsion, communications, and life support. This will be a major milestone in India’s space programme and will help to pave the way for future interplanetary missions, he added.

The major difference between Chandrayaan 2 and 3 is that the latter will be launched only with a lander and rover, while the former comprised of a lander, rover and orbiter. Speaking about the advancements in Chandrayaan-3 to this newspaper, Dr. Srimathy Kesan, founder and CEO of Space Kidz India, said, “Learning from the experience gained during Chadrayaan-2, the lander has undergone enhancements to ensure safe landing. With sensors, cameras, altimeters, and precise navigation systems, the mission aims to achieve landing and effectively navigate potential hazards on the lunar surface.”

The launch of Chandrayaan-3 is not without its challenges. Precise trajectory calculations, the selection of an optimal landing site, and the successful execution of critical maneuvers poses significant hurdles. However, ISRO’s experience and expertise gained from previous missions will undoubtedly contribute to the success of the mission, she added.

India’s space exploration ambitions are intertwined with Chadrayaan-3’s objectives. The mission’s technological advancements, scientific discoveries, and collaborative efforts will bolster India’s standing in the global space community.

Talking about the mission, Mylswamy Annadurai, Mission Director of Chandrayaan-1, said, “By achieving a soft landing on the moon with Chandrayaan-3, we aim to demonstrate that our capabilities extend beyond orbiting. This successful landing will validate that the accomplishment of Chandrayaan-1 was not a solitary triumph. In the global arena, there is a renewed focus on lunar exploration, and Chandrayaan-1 played a pivotal role in igniting this interest. Therefore, it is imperative for us to ensure the success of this mission, as it will further solidify our position in the international space community and contribute to the advancement of lunar exploration endeavors.”

After facing setbacks during the Chandrayaan-2 mission, we have regrouped and are now on a promising trajectory with Chandrayaan-3. We have a clear understanding of our objectives and are determined to achieve a soft landing on the lunar surface. In fact, this time we have expanded our landing target, increasing our chances of success. All components of the mission have undergone rigorous testing, ensuring their reliability. With these preparations in place, we are optimistic that Chandrayaan-3 will be a resounding success, he added.