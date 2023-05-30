ChatGPT used to cheat on TSPSC exams; Find details

Officials investigating the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) question papers leak case discovered that one of the seven defendants used the generative AI tool ChatGPT to get answers to questions. questions. As per the Times of India, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) found that one of the defendants used the AI tool after receiving the leaked document to recruit an Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) and an Accounts Officer from the division. The report states that the defendant then transmitted the answers to other applicants via Bluetooth headsets during the exam. This might be one of the first cases in the country where government applicants used ChatGPT to cheat on the exam and got caught.



The report adds that the SIT discovered details after questioning a division engineer from Telangana State Northern Power Distribution Company Limited in Peddapalli. The team chose Poola Ramesh, who devised a plan to provide ChatGPT-provided answers to seven applicants who sat two exams earlier this year (January 22 and February 26).



Ramesh apparently accessed the leaked quiz 10 minutes after the exam and used ChatGPT to type the answers. Each of the seven candidates reportedly agreed to pay Rs 40 lakh to pass the exams. Ramesh had helped other candidates cheat on an exam on March 5, although he did not use ChatGPT to get answers.

Citing a police officer, the report notes: "Ramesh sold the leaked question paper to more than 30 candidates for 25 lakh to 30 lakh each." The report indicates that he has not yet been arrested.

There is a growing concern with generative AI tools as they are still free to use and very simple. Tools like ChatGPT and Microsoft Bing are now available in app form, helping users access information on the go. While generative AI tools have many benefits, there are concerns related to cheating on tests and assignments and taking over some jobs. Some universities have also raised issues with students using ChatGPT to solve assignments. ChatGPT maker OpenAI has released a tool to help with plagiarism, but the platform has miles to go.