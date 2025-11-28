Chinese Phone Makers Pause Ultra-Thin Flagship Plans After iPhone Air Underperforms

Apple created significant buzz this September when it introduced the iPhone Air — the slimmest iPhone ever made. With its striking 5.6mm profile, the device stood out in a market where phones have gradually become bulkier. The Air’s distinctive design even prompted major Chinese brands like Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo to explore their own ultra-thin flagship concepts. But according to news reports, those plans are now on hold.

A report from various publication suggests that Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo have either paused or reshaped their development strategies for ultra-slim smartphones. The shift follows weaker-than-expected sales of Apple’s iPhone Air, a product many believed would set a new direction for the industry.

Apple had positioned the iPhone Air as a bold redesign that could attract users seeking something different. Yet despite its sleek engineering, the phone failed to strike the necessary chord with consumers. Its poor commercial performance reportedly led suppliers such as Foxconn and Luxshare to dismantle or halt Air-specific production lines — a clear indication of lukewarm demand.

For Chinese brands closely observing Apple’s experiment, the results have served as a cautionary tale. The report states that Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo have redirected their resources — including teams working on eSIM-enabled components — away from their so-called “Air-style” devices. These efforts are now being channeled back into more conventional phone lineups expected to deliver broader market appeal.

Xiaomi, in particular, was said to be working on what insiders described as a “true Air model,” envisioned as a direct competitor to Apple’s slim handset. Vivo, meanwhile, was preparing an ultra-thin design for its mid-range S-series lineup. Both companies have quietly stepped back from these initiatives, and neither has issued a public statement on whether the projects may be revived in the future.

This trend isn’t isolated. Samsung is also reported to have cancelled its Galaxy S26 Edge — the anticipated follow-up to the ultra-slim Galaxy S25 Edge — reinforcing the notion that ultra-thin flagships may not be the industry’s next big wave after all.

Interestingly, even Apple appears to be reconsidering the future of its thinnest iPhone. Rumors indicate that the Cupertino company has postponed plans for a second-generation iPhone Air. Instead, Apple is said to be reviewing consumer feedback, particularly criticisms related to battery performance and camera limitations.

The iPhone Air’s design triumph came with notable trade-offs. While the 5.6mm thickness made the device visually striking, users quickly pointed out drawbacks. The battery capacity and camera system didn’t align with the expectations of buyers willing to spend Rs 1,19,900. Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Pro, priced slightly higher at Rs 1,34,900, offered far better value with a larger battery, triple-camera setup, and stereo speakers. This price-to-performance gap may have pushed many buyers toward the Pro model instead.

As the industry recalibrates, it appears that ultra-thin phones may not become mainstream as quickly as expected. For now, companies seem to be returning to more practical designs — ones that balance aesthetics with features consumers aren’t willing to compromise on.