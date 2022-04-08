Chingari powered by Gari collaborates with Aditya Music

The Tollywood music creators and users on Chingari have some exciting news coming their way! Chingari powered by $GARI- India's fastest-growing short-video app has expanded its reach to Tollywood music by announcing a music licensing deal with Aditya Music, the most successful and renowned music label in the Tollywood industry. Through this collaboration Chingari users and creators will have access to the biggest range of Tollywood music on the app, enabling them to make more entertaining content and get a chance to acquire more $GARI tokens.

Through this collaboration, Aditya Music which today is the biggest label in South India and owns music rights for the majority of premium films in Tollywood will ensure that its latest hit numbers are made available on Chingari also. This way, the creators on Chingari will have more access to the global blockbuster hits like Oo Antava Mava, Srivalli, Saami Saami from Pushpa; Butta Bomma, Ramuloo Ramulaa from AlaVaikunthapurramuloo; DJ Tillu, SarangaDariya, Leharaayi, Laahe Laahe, Bheemla Nayak, Uppena, Arjun Reddy, Fidaa, Geetha Govindam and Evergreen popular ones like Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari, Shiva, Geetanjali, Swathi Muthyam and many others. Aditya Music owns a vast repertoire of 2500+ albums comprising Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, Carnatic classical, Folk, Devotional, etc. This implies that a vast variety of songs from every genre of music will now be available on the Chingari app.

Delighted about this collaboration Mr Sumit Ghosh, CEO & Co-Founder, Chingari App, said, "We are extremely thrilled with our association with Aditya Music, the biggest South Indian Label owning the largest music library, offering blockbuster songs over 40 years. This has given Chingari a big entry in South India, providing ease to its users and helping in expanding its user base. Chingari has always focused on providing the needed catalysts for the growth of the creators on the platform and this is also an endeavor to ensure that they have a vast pool of not just Bollywood but also Tollywood music at their disposal. As known the consumption of regional and other music genre in India is abnormally high and is growing at a rapid pace."

Speaking on this association, Aditya Gupta, Director, Aditya Music said, "It's great to associate with Chingari and see such innovative content created. Aditya Music has always believed in making its music available to users across all premium platforms. Chingari is one of the most renowned short video platforms and we are excited to be sharing our music with the creators who want to create content beyond just using Bollywood music. Now the Chingari creators will have a lot of new music to experiment and work on."

Chingari will be launching a record label: Chingari Music - The first independent music label on the blockchain. Chingari will provide a platform to budding artists to launch themselves with "Chingari Music" where the selection of artists will be done through voting on blockchain by $Gari Panda NFT holders. Chingari will support these artists to record their music and reach millions of music lovers. The revenue generated through the record label will be shared with artists and the $Gari Panda holders.

Chingari has a long history of collaborating with companies from diverse sectors. The idea of these collaborations is to be able to cater to the informative, leisure, and creative demands of the Indian market. In this sense, its focus is to be more than just the most popular social networking app in the country; it also wants to be the most valuable platform for artists and creators. The end goal is to keep the audience entertained and provide a robust platform for growth to all creators across India.