Chip-based ePassports to launch this year; Find all details

To facilitate international travel and safeguard the data of passport holders, the Indian government is working on launching ePassports very soon. The government announced the concept of ePassports last year, but now Foreign Minister S Jaishankar reaffirmed on Friday that ePassports would start rolling out by the end of this year. Jaishankar said that with ePassports, the Indian government aims to improve the "citizen experience and public delivery."

"It gives me great pleasure to join all our Passport Issuing Authorities in India and abroad on the occasion of the Passport Seva Divas 2022," Jaishankar said. "As we commemorate the Passport Seva Divas on 24th June this year, we continue our commitment to deliver the next level of citizen experience," he further added.

In particular, a chip-based electronic passport is not a new concept. More than 100 countries already offer electronic passports. Countries like Ireland, Zimbabwe, Malawai, India's neighbours, Pakistan, Nepal, and Bangladesh, among others, have implemented electronic passports, state data issued by the International Civil Aviation Organization.

So what exactly is an ePassport, and how will it make travel easier and safer? Here you will find everything about the soon to be released chip-based ePassports.

What is an electronic passport?

While ePassports will do the same job as a regular physical passport, they will come with a small electronic chip inside them, somewhat similar to a driver's license. The chip inside the passport will store all the crucial details of the passport holder. This information includes name, date of birth, address and other details.

These ePassports will use a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) chip and will have an antenna embedded as an inlay on the back cover. This chip will allow officials to verify a traveller's details quickly. The idea behind issuing an electronic passport is to reduce the circulation of false passports, improve security, and reduce data duplication and manipulation.

Who will make the electronic passports?

Tech giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is working on ePassports and will launch the service later this year, as confirmed by the Indian government. TCS is reportedly set to establish a new command and control centre with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA) and a new data centre to support all back-end requirements of the project.

When will ePassports be implemented?

As confirmed by the Foreign Minister, electronic passports may become a reality by the end of this year. However, the specific date has been announced yet.

Will existing passport holders need to upgrade?

The government has also not announced whether all current passport holders will need to upgrade to an ePassport or wait until their existing passport expires to apply for an ePassport. The application process for an electronic passport is expected to be the same as for a physical passport. However, new applicants will get ePassports immediately once the service is officially available in the country.

What will electronic passports look like?

Electronic passports in India (similar to other countries) will look like a normal passport with a chip installed. So either way, you'll need to carry a physical passport while travelling internationally.