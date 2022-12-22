Christmas Gifting Guide 2022: Useful Gadgets to gift your loved ones

But the most excitingthing about this festival is the gifts we give to our loved ones; however, deciding what to buy is challenging, especially if it's a Secret Santa. Browse through this list ofinnovative and quirky tech gadgets that are pocket friendly and can be the ultimate gift for your dear ones.



URBAN X2i Wireless NECKBAND: Enhance your active lifestyle in style and enjoy outstanding sound clarity withthe new Urban X2i Neckband. Built using premium materials, the X2i is craftedusing lightweight ABS with a high-quality and is water and sweat-resistant, which makes it super comfortable to wear 24x7. The refreshingneckband promises up to 200 hours of standby time and 24 hours of non-stopcalls and music, along with sheer audio performance. It has an adjustable cableand a collar design body, so you can wear it all day long without anystress. Thanks to rugged 10mm Titanium drivers, the Urban X2i offersoutstanding sound clarity with excellent highs and deep bass, and is especiallyfine-tuned for clear vocals, so be it music, movies, or video calls, the X2ishines with excellency.

Pricing and Availability:The neckband is available in two colours, black and blue, at a price point of INR 2,999from all leading online and offline stores.

Inbase Club 10000mAh –4-In-1 Power Bank: The Inbase Club power bank is portable and boasts universal compatibility without needing to carry around any USB cables. Designed with aunique casing,

this power bank comes withfour in-built USB Cables (USB-A, USB-C, Micro USB, and Lightning) neatlytucked flush within the rear panel. These cables help fast charge almost anydevice that needs a battery top-up and charge up to four different devicessimultaneously with up to 12 Watts of total power. The internal 10000mAhLi-Polymer battery's status is displayed using an LED display that is neatlyhidden below the translucent front face. And yes, like the other two, the Clubalso protects your devices from damage against overvoltage, overcurrent,overheating and overcharging.

Pricing and Availability:The power bank is available in all leading online and offline stores at a price pointof INR 999.

Portronics Sound Slick VSoundbar: Now, your house parties will be memorable forever with the Sound SlickV that has been ideally designed to meet the need for quality music. With richbass, perfect mids, and the finest trebles, this soundbar will give you atheatre-like experience at the press of a button. Designed with ascratch-resistant and sand-grain finish, this 80W soundbar is perfect for apremium feel that will enhance the look of your television and blend into your home décor.

Pricing and Availability:The Soundbar is available in all leading online and offline stores at a pricepoint of INR 3,599.

Portronics Car Power 120Multiport Car Charger: If you are a frequent traveller, this all-in-one car chargeris just for you; that supports fast charging with a maximum poweroutput of 120W. The charger comes with three charging ports - a USB-A port and2 Type-C PD charging ports, that charge while driving easily on long journeyswithout worrying about your battery levels. Now charge your laptops in the caritself with the 100W Type-C PD charging port of the Car Power 120, giving you abetter working and charging experience when you set out on long journeys androad trips. Apart from that, you can also charge other devices thanks to the 20WType-C PD charging port and an 18W QC charging slot for fast charging yourdevices.

Pricing and Availability:The car charger is available in all leading online and offline stores at aprice point of INR 2,499.

NETGEAR NIGHTHAWKAX1800 Wi-Fi 6 ROUTER (RAX10): The NETGEAR RAX10 is a dual-band4-stream router built for a better-connected home experience offering 4X morecapacity with 40% increased data throughputs and 100% backward compatibilitywith older devices. The dual-band 2.4GHz and 5GHz of this router are capable ofdata throughputs of up to 600mbps + 1200mbps, respectively. Based on a powerful quad-core1.5GHz processor and three high-gain antennas, this little AX beast can handle4 simultaneous streams of Wi-Fi 6. And for all those wired devices around yourhome, 5 Gigabit Ethernet (4 x LAN + 1 x WAN) ports provideuninterrupted connections.

Pricing and Availability:The router is available at netgearstore.in and other leading online platformsat a discounted price of INR 8,599.