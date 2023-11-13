Live
- Persistence Pays Off: Software Engineer's Plea for Drain Construction Gets PMO's Attention
- Waqf Board illegal appointments case: Delhi court sends accused to 3-day ED custody
- JDS Warns of Agitation: Farmers' Compensation Delay Sparks Threat of MLAs' Sit-In
- Telangana Guv seeks report on Hyderabad fire tragedy
- Inter school Ideathon challenge to find solutions for Brand Bengaluru launched
- 35 police personnel of a single station wrote letters seeking transfer
- Experience the Magic of Children's Day at Wonderla - A day filled with joy and the spirit of giving back
- Punjab sees AQI reduction of 7.6%
- Air pollution: A new cause for the rising diabetes rates in India?
- Ex-UK PM David Cameron appointed new Foreign Secy as Sunak reshuffles Cabinet
Just In
Chrome, Edge users soon able to save frames from YouTube videos
Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge users will soon be able to "save the frame" (capture the screenshot of the video) from YouTube videos in the original resolution and PNG format.
San Francisco: Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge users will soon be able to "save the frame" (capture the screenshot of the video) from YouTube videos in the original resolution and PNG format.
After the introduction of an option to "copy video frame" on YouTube, Google has now added an additional feature that allows users to save video frames directly, reports Bleeping Computer.
This new feature has also been added to the Microsoft Edge Canary build.
"The new option to SAVE frames from YouTube videos already works in Edge Canary, Chromium developers added this new entry a few days ago," Chrome expert Leopeva64 posted on X.
Save frame integration is the result of recent Chromium updates. It allows users to save video frames in PNG format while maintaining the video's exact resolution.
Moreover, Chromium developers plan to introduce another feature, enabling users to "Search video frame with (a specified search provider)".
Meanwhile, YouTube is testing a new AI chatbot that will let you get answers to questions about the video you’re watching, recommendations for related content and more, all without interrupting playback.
The conversational AI tool aims to answer your questions about a video and can also recommend related content.
“We’re testing two experiments that integrate generative AI into the YouTube viewing experience. Because these experiments are very small, you might not see them just yet,” Google said in a support page.