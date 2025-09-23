CMF Headphone Pro to Debut on September 29 with Swappable Earcups and Unique Energy Slider

Nothing’s budget-friendly sub-brand, CMF, is preparing to make waves in the audio market with its first over-ear headphones, the CMF Headphone Pro, scheduled for launch on September 29, 2025. Ahead of its debut, the company has teased a couple of key features that could set the device apart from existing competitors—swappable earcups and a never-before-seen energy slider.

What is the CMF Headphone Pro energy slider?

In a teaser video posted on X (formerly Twitter), CMF introduced the energy slider, leaving fans curious about its true purpose. The short clip shows a sleek slider with a three-dot-like design, sparking speculation across social media. While CMF has not confirmed its exact use, many believe the slider could act as a control for Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) or possibly function as a bass booster for music lovers.

The brand seems to be intentionally fueling conversations by keeping the details under wraps. “Guess what this slider might do,” CMF asked its followers, ensuring the hype builds until launch day.

Physical controls and design

The CMF Headphone Pro is also expected to come equipped with multiple physical controls, unlike many modern headphones that rely heavily on touch gestures. Alongside the energy slider, leaks and teasers suggest a rotating wheel for volume adjustment and a dedicated power button that will likely double as a Bluetooth pairing switch.

This combination of tactile controls could appeal to users who prefer precision and convenience over swipe-based interactions.

Borrowing tricks from CMF smartphones

While Nothing’s core design language is rooted in minimalist black-and-white aesthetics, CMF has carved its own identity by leaning into bold, vibrant colours. True to that style, the Headphone Pro has been teased in orange and green, matching the colour palette of CMF’s Phone 1 and Phone 2.

Interestingly, CMF is also borrowing another idea from its smartphone lineup—the concept of swappable parts. The CMF Phone 1 shipped with a removable backplate, and now the Headphone Pro seems to extend that customization to its earcups. A teaser clip shows how users will be able to swap out the earcups, offering not just colour variety but also potential functional upgrades in the future.

Global and India launch

The global unveiling of the CMF Headphone Pro is set for September 29, and the brand is expected to launch it in India on the same day. Nothing has been steadily positioning CMF as a major player in the Indian market, even announcing that the sub-brand’s global headquarters will be based in India.

Price expectations

CMF has not disclosed the official pricing yet, but industry insiders speculate that the Headphone Pro will be priced below the Nothing Headphone 1, which launched at Rs 21,999. If true, this would make the Headphone Pro a compelling option for budget-conscious audiophiles who still want premium features.

Meanwhile, Nothing recently launched the Ear 3 globally, although details about its India release remain unconfirmed.

With swappable earcups, bold aesthetics, and a mysterious energy slider, the CMF Headphone Pro is shaping up to be one of the most intriguing headphones launches of 2025.